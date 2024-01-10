Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Indian Shooters Clinch Gold and Silver

On the competitive grounds of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, emerging shooter Nancy and well-established Olympian Elavenil Valarivan seized gold and silver accolades respectively in the women's 10m air rifle event. Nancy, carrying the title of junior world team champion, registered a score of 252.8 in the final round. Elavenil, on the other hand, narrowly missed the gold with her score of 252.7.

Advertisment

India's Performance at the Qualifiers

The event witnessed a hair's breadth away from a clean sweep by India, with another Indian shooter, Mehuli Ghosh, finishing in the fourth position. Elavenil, aged 24 and already topping the qualification round with a score of 633.8, demonstrated her prowess yet again. Nancy and Mehuli followed close behind, aggregating scores of 632.4 and 631.0 respectively.

Men's Performance at the Qualifiers

Advertisment

On the men's side, India's world champion marksman Rudrankksh Patil also earned a bronze in the men's 10m air rifle event, further attesting to India's strong performance at the qualifiers. These achievements have not only highlighted the athletes' individual skills but also underscored the rising prominence of India in the global shooting arena.

Cricket Highlights and Updates

In other sports news, cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to make a comeback to India's T20I squad for the first match against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, renowned Australian cricketer David Warner received a grand send-off as Australia completed a thorough clean sweep against Pakistan in his final Test match.

Wrestling Entertainment and Tennis

Wrestling entertainment has been abuzz with speculations about 10 WWE superstars who are expected to make a significant impact in 2024. In tennis news, fans were disappointed to learn about Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the Australian Open due to a muscle tear.