Asian Cup Controversy: Disallowed Goal Sparks Debate Over Alleged Bias Against China

An incident of intense controversy has erupted in the Asian Cup game between China and Tajikistan on January 13, 2024, leaving ripples in the footballing world. Following a disallowed goal by the Chinese team, a wave of criticism swept across the Chinese media, with the referee’s decision being labeled biased by several experts.

Controversial Decision Sparks Outrage

In the 81st minute, Chinese midfielder Xie Pengfei whipped in a corner kick that found its way to the back of the net off the head of defender Zhu Chenjie. Initially, the goal was given by Saudi Arabian referee Mohammed Al Hoish. However, the jubilation was short-lived as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened, and the decision was overturned due to an offside position and alleged push by another Chinese defender, Jiang Guangtai.

Replays showed that Guangtai’s impact was minimal, and he wasn’t directly involved in the goal, yet the referee maintained his decision to cancel the goal. This led to an uproar among Chinese fans and media, with football expert Ma Dexing suggesting that the referee’s decision was biased and reflective of a larger issue with the officiating at the tournament.

Alleged Bias Against China

Dexing further stirred the pot by implying that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) might bear a grudge against China since it withdrew from hosting the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues. As a result, Qatar stepped in as the host. This incident has rekindled previous suspicions among Chinese fans regarding unfavourable treatment by the AFC, backed by China’s challenging draw at the U23 Asian Cup with Japan and South Korea.

Next Steps for China

The match concluded in a stalemate, leaving China and Tajikistan second in their group behind Qatar. Despite the setback, the Chinese national team still has a shot at advancing if they can secure a win against Lebanon in their next match.

China’s coach, Aleksandar Jankovic, commented on the incident, focusing on the need for improvement and precision in their play rather than dwelling on the controversial decision. Jankovic was adamant that his side had practiced the corner tactics and the players felt the pressure in the first half, hinting at the need for crucial adjustments before their next round against Lebanon.