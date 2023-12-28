en English
India

Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:08 am EST
On the third day of the traditional Boxing Day Test match at SuperSport Park in Centurion, a moment of contention stirred the cricketing world once again. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin warned South African all-rounder Marco Jansen for backing up too early at the non-striker’s end. This instance is not a first for Ashwin, who had previously faced criticism for dismissing a batter in the same manner during an IPL match in 2019. The method, referred to as a ‘Mankad’ dismissal, continues to be a contentious issue in cricket.

An Exceptional Day on the Field

Jansen, however, was undeterred and played a significant role in the day’s proceedings. He supported Dean Elgar, remaining unbeaten with 72 runs at lunch. South Africa, led by Elgar’s 185, managed to extend their lead past 100 runs. The partnership between Elgar and Jansen swelled to 111 runs, putting India on the backfoot. South Africa’s score crossed the 400-run mark in the second session, with Jansen continuing to play well after Elgar’s dismissal.

Misfortune for Ashwin

Despite nearing the milestone of 500 Test wickets, Ashwin had a tough day. His teammates dropped catches, which could have aided his quest. Nonetheless, his performance remained strong, and he claimed the wicket of Gerald Coetzee. However, South Africa remained in a commanding position with their first innings total of 408 runs.

The Journey Ahead

India, striving for a first-ever series victory in a country where they’ve had close encounters but never a series success, are looking to regroup and bounce back in the ongoing Test. Despite setbacks, the Indian team remains hopeful, with the second and last test of this series scheduled at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3 to 7, 2023.

India South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

