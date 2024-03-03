Ashwaubenon Triumphs Over Pulaski for Third WIAA Division 2 Regional Title in Four Years

ASHWAUBENON - After a commanding start, the Ashwaubenon boys' basketball team clinched its third WIAA Division 2 regional title in four years, marking a significant victory over Fox River Classic Conference rival Pulaski on March 2. The Jaguars, showcasing a stellar performance, are now set to face Plymouth in an anticipated matchup.

Advertisment

Early Dominance Sets Tone for Victory

The Jaguars (22-4) displayed exceptional teamwork and strategy, taking an early 16-0 lead and maintaining their dominance throughout the game for a 77-59 win. Coach Mark Tomashek praised the team's preparedness and desire to win, particularly highlighting the seniors' determination. Balanced scoring was a key factor, with Jackson Sims, Drew Tomashek, and Conner Jackson leading the charge, contributing 23, 21, and 13 points, respectively. This win not only advances Ashwaubenon in the tournament but also strengthens community bonds.

Pulaski's Comeback Effort Falls Short

Advertisment

Despite the slow start, Pulaski, under the leadership of first-year Coach John Polkowski, made commendable efforts to break through Ashwaubenon's defense. Colin Schultz emerged as a significant player for the Red Raiders, scoring 24 points with his noteworthy performance in the first half. However, Ashwaubenon's strategic adjustments at halftime effectively limited Schultz's impact in the second half. As the game progressed, Ashwaubenon managed to extend their lead, ultimately securing a convincing victory despite Pulaski's resilience and determination.

Looking Ahead: The Challenge Against Plymouth

With the regional title in their possession, Ashwaubenon's focus shifts to the upcoming game against Plymouth, a team known for its dynamic playstyle. The sectional semifinal, initially scheduled at Ashwaubenon, will now be moved to a neutral site due to the Jaguars' participation. Coach Tomashek anticipates a challenging game, emphasizing the need for strategic preparation against Plymouth's fast-paced game. This next matchup promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams eager to advance further in the tournament.

The journey of the Ashwaubenon boys' basketball team exemplifies resilience, teamwork, and community spirit. As they prepare for the next challenge, their recent victory serves as a testament to their skill, determination, and the unwavering support of their community. The upcoming game against Plymouth is not just another match but a stepping stone towards greater achievements for the Jaguars.