Ashton LeClerc Nears Scoring Record as Gorham High School Launches Athletics Fund

In a recent outing on the basketball court, Gorham High School senior Ashton LeClerc etched his name into the annals of the school's history. During a game against Bonny Eagle, LeClerc surpassed the significant milestone of 1,000 career points, inching closer to the school's all-time boys' basketball scoring record. His tally now stands at 1,029, not far behind the record of 1,123 set by Keith Young.

Record-breaking Performance

LeClerc, who averages 21 points per game, scored a crucial three-pointer early in the match, contributing to his total of 29 points for the night. This performance played a pivotal role in securing Gorham's victory and improving the team's season record to a commendable 14-2. With only two more games remaining in the regular season, the Gorham Rams are focused on securing the top seed and a regional quarterfinal bye. This goal bears additional weight for seniors like LeClerc, Gabe Michaud, and Caden Smith, who have been crucial starting players since their sophomore year.

Next Steps for LeClerc

Following his impressive high school career, LeClerc is set to elevate his basketball journey to the next level. He will be playing basketball at Roger Williams University next season, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his athletic endeavors.

Ed Feeney Athletics Fund Launched

In other noteworthy news from Gorham High School, the establishment of the Ed Feeney Athletics Fund was announced by the Foundation for Portland Public Schools. The fund, initiated with a generous anonymous donation of $50,000, is named in honor of retired physical education teacher and successful girls' basketball coach, Ed Feeney. Known for his personal efforts to assist underprivileged students, the fund aims to provide athletic gear for students in need. Plans are underway to expand the program to middle school sports once an additional $100,000 is raised.