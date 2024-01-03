Ashlyn Abrahamson: A Rising Star in North Dakota Girls Hockey

Devils Lake High School senior, Ashlyn Abrahamson, is setting the North Dakota girls hockey scene alight with her ambitious goals for her final season. Not content with simply being the top player in the state, Abrahamson is aiming to net an impressive 50 goals this year. Already leading the state in scoring for the second consecutive year, her current tally of 22 goals and seven assists suggests she is well on track to outperform her junior year’s remarkable 45 goals and 10 assists.

The Journey of a Hockey Prodigy

Abrahamson’s tryst with hockey began in seventh grade and she has been a linchpin for Devils Lake since. Even as an eighth-grader, she demonstrated her prowess by leading her team to the state tournament. Despite the school’s small size and its relative underperformance, with just nine wins in the last four seasons, Abrahamson’s loyalty to her hometown and the support of her community have stopped her from transferring to a larger hockey school.

Personal Milestones and Future Goals

Abrahamson’s commitment to Devils Lake is more than just words. Her personal success is a testament to her dedication, highlighted by her scoring her 100th career varsity goal earlier this season against the formidable Fargo North-South, the two-time defending state champions. Her hockey journey is set to continue at NCAA Division III Hamline in St. Paul after her graduation.

Leading Devils Lake to Victory

But right now, Abrahamson’s focus is on her current team. She aims to lead Devils Lake back to the state tournament and improve the team’s performance. With her impressive scoring record, Abrahamson is more than just a star player. She is a beacon of hope for her team, demonstrating that with dedication and hard work, even the underdogs can rise to the top.