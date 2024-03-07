Ashford Town FC's New Artificial Pitch Approved Amid Safety Concerns Near Oil Terminal

Plans to build an artificial pitch for Ashford Town Football Club, despite looming safety concerns due to its proximity to a petrol storage site, have been greenlit by Spelthorne Borough Council. This decision, however, hangs in the balance as the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) considers calling it in following their advice against the proposal due to the increased risk of fire and explosion. The club, facing financial dire straits, views the development as a lifeline for its survival and community engagement.

The Struggle for Survival

Ashford Town Football Club's quest for a new pitch at the Robert Parker Stadium, located perilously close to the Esso West London Oil Terminal, has been a tale of financial necessity clashing with safety concerns. The club's vice chairman, Paul Gully, highlighted the club's precarious financial situation, stating that without the pitch, the club's future was bleak. With the introduction of the artificial pitch, the club anticipates more playing time and, consequently, increased income. Club chairman Nick Bailey underscored the importance of the club to the local community, noting its growth from nine junior teams to 31, serving 400 children over 18 years.

Controversial Approval

Despite the HSE's warnings about the increased risk to public safety in the event of a major incident at the nearby fuel terminal, councilors chose to approve the plan, prioritizing community benefits over potential risks. This decision contradicts the council officers' recommendation to refuse the application, showcasing a rare instance where community interests trump safety advisories. The council now awaits the HSE's final decision, which has 21 days to request a review by the Secretary of State.

Safety Measures and Community Benefits

In response to the HSE's concerns, discussions about safety precautions and training were brought to the forefront as potential mitigation measures. While the risk level was categorized as small by the HSE, and Esso, the neighboring oil terminal, did not object to the development, the council's decision has sparked a debate on prioritizing community engagement and sports development against the backdrop of safety concerns. The pitch is seen as a vital infrastructure to increase participation opportunities, especially for individuals from deprived backgrounds, aiming to foster a stronger, more cohesive community through sports.

This approval marks a critical juncture for Ashford Town Football Club, balancing the line between community development and safety considerations. As the HSE deliberates its next steps, the outcome of this decision could set a significant precedent for future developments near industrial sites. The story of Ashford Town FC is not just about a football pitch; it's about how community needs, safety, and sports development intersect in the complex landscape of urban planning and local governance.