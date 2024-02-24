Asheville to Lake James: The Land and Lakes Relay Races Through North Carolina's Heartland

As dawn breaks over the picturesque campus of Warren Wilson College, an air of anticipation envelops the area. On the crisp morning of March 2, runners from across the region will gather for the second annual Land and Lakes Relay, a 60-mile journey through the verdant landscapes of North Carolina. From the rolling hills of Asheville to the shimmering waters of Lake James, participants will experience the beauty and challenge of this unique event, culminating in a celebration at Fonta Flora Brewing at Whippoorwhill Farm.

A Daylong Journey Through Scenic Byways

With a start time in the early hours, runners will set off in two waves, navigating a carefully plotted course designed to showcase some of the state's most scenic routes. The relay, organized by Asheville-based Glory Hound Events and directed by Greg Duff, promises a slightly easier endeavor compared to its predecessor, the Land and Sky Relay, which faced discontinuation. Participants will pass through quaint towns such as Black Mountain, Old Fort, and Marion, offering a glimpse into the heart of North Carolina's diverse landscapes.

Community and Safety at the Forefront

The event has been warmly received by locals and participants alike, highlighting the beauty and charm of the counties involved. Organizers and officials stress the importance of safety, advising runners to obey traffic laws and urging motorists to exercise caution throughout the day. Detailed course maps are provided, ensuring both participants and supporters can enjoy the event while minimizing disruptions to local communities.

Uniting for a Cause

More than just a race, the Land and Lakes Relay represents a coming together of individuals with a shared passion for running and the outdoors. Teams of 4-5 members will not only challenge themselves but also raise funds, contributing to a spirit of camaraderie and community engagement. The finish line at Fonta Flora Brewing offers a fitting end to the day's exertions, where runners can celebrate their achievements amidst the backdrop of Lake James's natural beauty.

As March 2 approaches, excitement builds for what promises to be a memorable day of endurance, scenic beauty, and community spirit. The Land and Lakes Relay not only offers participants a unique running experience but also highlights the lesser-known areas of North Carolina, inviting exploration and appreciation of its landscapes. For those interested in joining or supporting the relay, detailed information is available through the event's main page.