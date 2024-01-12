ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23

In a riveting display of rugby, Association Sportive de Béziers Hérault (ASBH) clinched their sixth consecutive victory, this time against Colomiers, with a hard-fought score of 19-23. The triumph wasn’t just an addition to their winning streak; it further cemented their second place in the league rankings, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing campaign.

Half-Time Stalemate

The match on Thursday, January 11, was a true testament to the competitiveness of the teams. It was a nail-biting event that saw the score tied at 13-13 at half-time. Colomiers, not backing down, managed to score through a try by Larrieu and points by Girard. However, Béziers, displaying their tenacity, countered with a try from Zabala and points from Dreuille.

The Winning Try

The final minutes of the game were tension-filled. The turning point arrived when Marques secured a try in the 71st minute, which put ASBH in the lead. Despite Colomiers’ intensified attacks and dominating play towards the end, Béziers showcased a robust defense, holding their ground.

Resilience Despite Setbacks

Both teams did not escape the game without setbacks. Their respective pillars received yellow cards just before the halftime break, adding an extra layer of challenge. Yet, Béziers emerged victorious, demonstrating a blend of opportunistic play and resilience. Their victory over Colomiers, following the previous triumph over Aurillac, underscores ASBH’s strength and momentum in their rugby campaign.