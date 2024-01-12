en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23

In a riveting display of rugby, Association Sportive de Béziers Hérault (ASBH) clinched their sixth consecutive victory, this time against Colomiers, with a hard-fought score of 19-23. The triumph wasn’t just an addition to their winning streak; it further cemented their second place in the league rankings, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing campaign.

Half-Time Stalemate

The match on Thursday, January 11, was a true testament to the competitiveness of the teams. It was a nail-biting event that saw the score tied at 13-13 at half-time. Colomiers, not backing down, managed to score through a try by Larrieu and points by Girard. However, Béziers, displaying their tenacity, countered with a try from Zabala and points from Dreuille.

The Winning Try

The final minutes of the game were tension-filled. The turning point arrived when Marques secured a try in the 71st minute, which put ASBH in the lead. Despite Colomiers’ intensified attacks and dominating play towards the end, Béziers showcased a robust defense, holding their ground.

Resilience Despite Setbacks

Both teams did not escape the game without setbacks. Their respective pillars received yellow cards just before the halftime break, adding an extra layer of challenge. Yet, Béziers emerged victorious, demonstrating a blend of opportunistic play and resilience. Their victory over Colomiers, following the previous triumph over Aurillac, underscores ASBH’s strength and momentum in their rugby campaign.

0
France Rugby Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
2 mins ago
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
The Bagnols Marcoule pétanque sports association (ASBM pétanque), under the leadership of President Alain Donnadieu, has marked the start of its seasonal training by attracting over a hundred members, including approximately thirty-five women. The training sessions take place at the Christian-Ville indoor bowling alley in Bagnols, where members engage in melee and disentanglement games every
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
The Hidden Realities of Living and Working in a Ski Resort: An Inside Look
5 hours ago
The Hidden Realities of Living and Working in a Ski Resort: An Inside Look
Disney+ Reveals First Look at 'Kaiser Karl', a Deep Dive into Karl Lagerfeld's Life
5 hours ago
Disney+ Reveals First Look at 'Kaiser Karl', a Deep Dive into Karl Lagerfeld's Life
LVMH: The 500 Billion Euro Luxury Conglomerate
2 hours ago
LVMH: The 500 Billion Euro Luxury Conglomerate
Unearthing Lost Narratives: Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours ago
Unearthing Lost Narratives: Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Wheelchair-Bound Woman Dies in Fire Amid Emergency Services Navigation Delay
3 hours ago
Wheelchair-Bound Woman Dies in Fire Amid Emergency Services Navigation Delay
Latest Headlines
World News
Southampton's Next Generation Takes on Unbeaten Tottenham in Premier League 2 Clash
2 mins
Southampton's Next Generation Takes on Unbeaten Tottenham in Premier League 2 Clash
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
2 mins
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
4 mins
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
4 mins
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
5 mins
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
5 mins
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
Bill Belichick's Departure: A Lasting Legacy and a Tattoo Tribute
6 mins
Bill Belichick's Departure: A Lasting Legacy and a Tattoo Tribute
Expert Analysis Reveals Donald Trump's Rare Expression of Fear in Iowa
7 mins
Expert Analysis Reveals Donald Trump's Rare Expression of Fear in Iowa
Art Shamsky Honors Former Mets Teammate Bud Harrelson as a Fan Favorite
8 mins
Art Shamsky Honors Former Mets Teammate Bud Harrelson as a Fan Favorite
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app