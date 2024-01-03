en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

ASB Classic Tennis Tournament: Showcasing International Talent and Intense Competition

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
ASB Classic Tennis Tournament: Showcasing International Talent and Intense Competition

The ASB Classic tennis tournament, held at the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland, New Zealand, continued with electrifying matches in both the Women’s Singles and Doubles events. The tournament unfolded with a series of intense matches, showcasing a blend of international talent and the tenacity of professional tennis.

Women’s Singles Round of 16

The Women’s Singles Round of 16 witnessed a thrilling match between two Chinese compatriots, Wang Xiyu and the sixth-seeded Wang Xinyu. The contest eventually saw Wang Xiyu prevail in a nail-biting three-set match. The final scoreline read 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2), underlining the fierce competition and the fine margins that often decide the outcomes in professional tennis.

Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals

In the Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals, the pairing of Suzan Lamens from the Netherlands and McCartney Kessler from the United States emerged victorious. They triumphed over the third-seeded team of Bibiane Schoofs, also from the Netherlands, and Kimberley Zimmermann from Belgium. The winning duo secured a straight-set win with the scores of 6-3, 7-5, further highlighting the unpredictability and the high stakes involved in the tournament.

ASB Classic: A Platform for International Talent

The ongoing ASB Classic has been a stage for international talent, offering a glimpse into the skill, determination, and strategic acumen of the athletes. As the tournament progresses, each match continues to add a new chapter to the narrative of competition and camaraderie inherent in the world of professional tennis. The results from these matches not only determine the winners but also chronicle the passion, resilience, and the unyielding spirit of the players.

0
New Zealand Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Stabbing at Caroline Bay Carnival: A Disturbing Start to 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Navigating the Chinese Market: Challenges and Opportunities for New Zealand SMEs

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Exploring the Gut-Brain Axis: A Review of 2023's Top Articles in Healthcare

By Mazhar Abbas

Bomb Threat Evacuates Waitangi Treaty Grounds Museums in New Zealand

By Mazhar Abbas

Dramatic Rescue Operation Follows Severe Car Crash in Palmerston North ...
@Accidents · 7 mins
Dramatic Rescue Operation Follows Severe Car Crash in Palmerston North ...
heart comment 0
Lorde’s Musical Journey: From ‘Royals’ to a $19.8 Million Net Worth

By BNN Correspondents

Lorde's Musical Journey: From 'Royals' to a $19.8 Million Net Worth
Teenager Fatally Shot in Auckland: A Homicide Investigation Underway

By Mazhar Abbas

Teenager Fatally Shot in Auckland: A Homicide Investigation Underway
Grim Spectacle on New Brighton Beach: Pregnant School Shark’s Inhumane Demise Sparks Outrage

By Mazhar Abbas

Grim Spectacle on New Brighton Beach: Pregnant School Shark's Inhumane Demise Sparks Outrage
Rise in Benefit-Dependency in New Zealand: A Deep Dive into the Social and Political Implications

By Mazhar Abbas

Rise in Benefit-Dependency in New Zealand: A Deep Dive into the Social and Political Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Philadelphia 76ers' Star Joel Embiid Lists Luxury Penthouse for $5.5 Million
10 seconds
Philadelphia 76ers' Star Joel Embiid Lists Luxury Penthouse for $5.5 Million
Susan Hathaway-Altman: Securing Endorsements and Support in Illinois' 11th Congressional District
11 seconds
Susan Hathaway-Altman: Securing Endorsements and Support in Illinois' 11th Congressional District
Tennessee Titans' Rookie Colton Dowell Sidelined with Major Knee Injury
30 seconds
Tennessee Titans' Rookie Colton Dowell Sidelined with Major Knee Injury
IV Drip Treatments: A Wellness Fad with Dangerous Consequences
32 seconds
IV Drip Treatments: A Wellness Fad with Dangerous Consequences
NCAA Men's Basketball: Purdue Retains No. 1 Spot As Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
33 seconds
NCAA Men's Basketball: Purdue Retains No. 1 Spot As Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
Defying Global Trends: The COVID-19 Enigma in Kenya and Africa
35 seconds
Defying Global Trends: The COVID-19 Enigma in Kenya and Africa
Commemorating N. Sankaraiah: A Tribute to the Veteran Communist Leader's Legacy
48 seconds
Commemorating N. Sankaraiah: A Tribute to the Veteran Communist Leader's Legacy
Lebanon's Multifaceted Approach to Overcome Crises
52 seconds
Lebanon's Multifaceted Approach to Overcome Crises
Loveland's Tax Ballot Decisions: Lower Taxes Prevail, Fire Protection Levy Increase Approved
53 seconds
Loveland's Tax Ballot Decisions: Lower Taxes Prevail, Fire Protection Levy Increase Approved
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
52 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app