en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

ASB Classic: Fifth Seed Chris Eubanks Knocked Out in Opening Round

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
ASB Classic: Fifth Seed Chris Eubanks Knocked Out in Opening Round

In an unexpected turn of events at the men’s ASB Classic tennis tournament in Auckland today, fifth seed Chris Eubanks was shown the exit in the first round. Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp, in a display of sheer tenacity and skill, defeated Eubanks in straight sets, with the match scores reading 7-6 and 6-2.

A Battle of Service Games

The first set saw Eubanks and van de Zandschulp exchange service games in a gripping back-and-forth. The set eventually went to van de Zandschulp. Following the intense first set, Eubanks sought out medical attention, his performance apparently hampered by a glute injury.

Controlled Dominance in the Second Set

The second set was a show of controlled dominance by van de Zandschulp. He seized the initiative early, breaking Eubanks’ serve and maintaining a steady lead that culminated in his victory. Eubanks, battling his physical discomfort, was unable to regain footing and succumbed to the unrelenting pressure exerted by the Dutch player.

Highlights of the Day’s Matches

In other matches of the day, Frenchman Luca Van Assche secured a victory over American J.J. Wolf. Japan’s Taro Daniel triumphed over Australian Aleksandar Vukic, and Daniel Altmaier emerged victorious against Marcos Giron. The tournament, held in Auckland, continues to serve up interesting matches as it evolves.

0
Sports Tennis United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Carlos Sainz Takes the Lead in the Dakar Rally at 61
The Dakar Rally, known for its grueling terrains and extreme conditions, has again become the stage for the exceptional skill, endurance, and competitiveness of Carlos Sainz. At the silver age of 61, Sainz has seized the lead in the car category of the world’s most demanding rally, demonstrating that age is but a number in
Carlos Sainz Takes the Lead in the Dakar Rally at 61
Jared Goff and Aaron Donald: An NFL Exchange Beyond the Game
8 mins ago
Jared Goff and Aaron Donald: An NFL Exchange Beyond the Game
NASA Detects Approaching Asteroid: Weekly News Roundup
11 mins ago
NASA Detects Approaching Asteroid: Weekly News Roundup
Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar Set Record in Women's Test Cricket
5 mins ago
Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar Set Record in Women's Test Cricket
Jim Harbaugh's Revolutionary Approach: Michigan Wolverines' Educational Trips
6 mins ago
Jim Harbaugh's Revolutionary Approach: Michigan Wolverines' Educational Trips
Maidstone United's Historic Victory Highlights FA Cup Third Round 2024
8 mins ago
Maidstone United's Historic Victory Highlights FA Cup Third Round 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Karonga District Hospital Bolsters Healthcare Services with Rehabilitated Vehicles
3 mins
Karonga District Hospital Bolsters Healthcare Services with Rehabilitated Vehicles
Carlos Sainz Takes the Lead in the Dakar Rally at 61
4 mins
Carlos Sainz Takes the Lead in the Dakar Rally at 61
Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar Set Record in Women's Test Cricket
5 mins
Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar Set Record in Women's Test Cricket
Jim Harbaugh's Revolutionary Approach: Michigan Wolverines' Educational Trips
6 mins
Jim Harbaugh's Revolutionary Approach: Michigan Wolverines' Educational Trips
Georgia Battles High Flu Levels: Concerns Over Low Vaccination Rates in Hispanic Community
6 mins
Georgia Battles High Flu Levels: Concerns Over Low Vaccination Rates in Hispanic Community
Mahjong Volunteers Wanted: Taipei Facility's Call Echoes Across the City
6 mins
Mahjong Volunteers Wanted: Taipei Facility's Call Echoes Across the City
Political Rivalries, Ayodhya Temple Developments, and National Updates Dominate Headlines
7 mins
Political Rivalries, Ayodhya Temple Developments, and National Updates Dominate Headlines
FDA Approves Occlutech's ASD Occluder and Pistol Pusher for Treatment of Heart Defects
7 mins
FDA Approves Occlutech's ASD Occluder and Pistol Pusher for Treatment of Heart Defects
Unfolding Narratives: Political Meetings, Weather Disruptions, and ADITYA-L1 Mission Success
7 mins
Unfolding Narratives: Political Meetings, Weather Disruptions, and ADITYA-L1 Mission Success
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
21 mins
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
2 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
5 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
5 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
5 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app