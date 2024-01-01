ASB Classic Commentary Stumbles Over Māori Pronunciation

In a recent incident at the women’s ASB Classic in Auckland, a British commentator faced significant difficulty pronouncing Māori words including ‘Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’ and ‘pōwhiri.’ The mispronunciations occurred while covering the opening match between Monique Barry and Elina Avanesyan, following a traditional Māori welcome, known as a pōwhiri.

Commentary Controversy

The commentator, part of a global feed, was broadcasting from a studio in London. The host broadcaster, Sky TV, had reduced its local involvement, resulting in the use of the world feed for commentary. Sky TV, however, had decided to provide its own commentators for doubles matches on the centre court owing to increased local interest, spurred by New Zealand players Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus.

Cultural Misunderstanding

The London-based commentary team was handed the opening presentation’s run sheet without phonetics, leading to the incorrect pronunciation of Māori terms. The incident sparked a reaction on social media, highlighting the commentator’s struggles with Māori pronunciation and turning it into an uncomfortable moment that drew attention to the issue.

Addressing the Issue

Nico Lamperin, the tournament director, recognized the problem and assured that, in the future, the ASB Classic organizers would ensure that complete and accurate information is provided. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting and understanding cultural nuances in global broadcasts.