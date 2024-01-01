en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

ASB Classic Commentary Stumbles Over Māori Pronunciation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
ASB Classic Commentary Stumbles Over Māori Pronunciation

In a recent incident at the women’s ASB Classic in Auckland, a British commentator faced significant difficulty pronouncing Māori words including ‘Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’ and ‘pōwhiri.’ The mispronunciations occurred while covering the opening match between Monique Barry and Elina Avanesyan, following a traditional Māori welcome, known as a pōwhiri.

Commentary Controversy

The commentator, part of a global feed, was broadcasting from a studio in London. The host broadcaster, Sky TV, had reduced its local involvement, resulting in the use of the world feed for commentary. Sky TV, however, had decided to provide its own commentators for doubles matches on the centre court owing to increased local interest, spurred by New Zealand players Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus.

Cultural Misunderstanding

The London-based commentary team was handed the opening presentation’s run sheet without phonetics, leading to the incorrect pronunciation of Māori terms. The incident sparked a reaction on social media, highlighting the commentator’s struggles with Māori pronunciation and turning it into an uncomfortable moment that drew attention to the issue.

Addressing the Issue

Nico Lamperin, the tournament director, recognized the problem and assured that, in the future, the ASB Classic organizers would ensure that complete and accurate information is provided. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting and understanding cultural nuances in global broadcasts.

0
New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Deciphering 2024's Financial Outlook: A 'Cooking the Books' Podcast Discussion

By Mazhar Abbas

Anticipation Builds as The Feelers Return to Waitara Town and Country Club

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year Ushers in 2024 Amidst Global Fireworks, Heightened Security, and Solidarity

By Geeta Pillai

New Year 2024 Ushered in Amidst Spectacular Fireworks and Security Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

New Zealand Dairy Products to Enter China Duty-Free ...
@Business · 2 hours
New Zealand Dairy Products to Enter China Duty-Free ...
heart comment 0
South Auckland Incident Leaves Two Fighting for Lives

By BNN Correspondents

South Auckland Incident Leaves Two Fighting for Lives
Herald Summer Photo Competition 2024: A Call for Best Summer Snaps

By Mazhar Abbas

Herald Summer Photo Competition 2024: A Call for Best Summer Snaps
Surviving a Narcissist: A Kiwi Woman’s Decade-long Struggle

By Mazhar Abbas

Surviving a Narcissist: A Kiwi Woman’s Decade-long Struggle
Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team

By Salman Khan

Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team
Latest Headlines
World News
Malta's Ombudsman Advocates for Good Governance and a National Human Rights Institution
2 mins
Malta's Ombudsman Advocates for Good Governance and a National Human Rights Institution
Nigeria Labour Congress Lashes Out at Government Over Unfulfilled Promises
3 mins
Nigeria Labour Congress Lashes Out at Government Over Unfulfilled Promises
Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Tragic Death
7 mins
Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Tragic Death
President Erdoğan Ushers in 'Century of Turkey' in New Year's Message
8 mins
President Erdoğan Ushers in 'Century of Turkey' in New Year's Message
Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Shares Hopes for 2024
9 mins
Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Shares Hopes for 2024
Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy
10 mins
Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy
NFL Week 17: Playoff Seeding Shakes Up and NFL Officiating Under Fire
11 mins
NFL Week 17: Playoff Seeding Shakes Up and NFL Officiating Under Fire
Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Foundation Day
12 mins
Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Foundation Day
Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers
12 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
31 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
56 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
10 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app