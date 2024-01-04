en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

AS Roma’s Coach Jose Mourinho Professes Trust in Club Owners Amidst Replacement Rumors

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
AS Roma’s Coach Jose Mourinho Professes Trust in Club Owners Amidst Replacement Rumors

AS Roma’s head coach, Jose Mourinho, has made a powerful statement of trust in the club’s owners, the Friedkin family, amid swirling rumors of his potential replacement. The affirmation came on the heels of Roma’s victory in the Coppa Italia against Cremonese, a moment that saw Mourinho confront speculation about his future with the club.

Mourinho’s Vote of Confidence

Addressing the buzz of potential coaching replacements, Mourinho stressed his unwavering belief in the honesty and reciprocal nature of his relationship with the club’s owners. He dismissed the notion of the Friedkin family entertaining discussions with other coaches behind his back. Instead, he expressed a 100% trust in their integrity, reciprocating the faith they’ve shown in him since his appointment.

A Testimony of Loyalty

In further proof of his commitment to AS Roma, Mourinho revealed that he had previously received offers from another club and national teams such as Portugal and Saudi Arabia. Despite these lucrative opportunities, he chose to honor his commitment to Roma. He also shared that he communicated these offers transparently to the club’s president, thereby demonstrating his unwavering loyalty.

Mourinho’s Career on Netflix

Adding another layer to his professional journey, Mourinho announced an upcoming Netflix series about his career. This series aims to shed light on his personal stories and professional trajectory, reinforcing his values of sincerity and transparency. Mourinho expects the same level of honesty from the Friedkin family, the narrative thread that binds his time at Roma.

0
Italy Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
15 seconds ago
Ciara: More Than Just A Singer
Renowned singer Ciara recently found herself at the center of a linguistic correction by her fans. The discussion began when Ciara took to Instagram to reveal the meaning of her newborn daughter’s name, Amora Princess Wilson. According to Ciara, ‘Amora’ signified ‘love’ in Italian, French, and Arabic. However, her fans were quick to point out
Ciara: More Than Just A Singer
September 2022 Sees a Surge in Italy's New Car Sales, but Challenges Remain
1 hour ago
September 2022 Sees a Surge in Italy's New Car Sales, but Challenges Remain
Gucci's Inclusive Ad Campaign Sparks Controversy Amid Homophobic Backlash
2 hours ago
Gucci's Inclusive Ad Campaign Sparks Controversy Amid Homophobic Backlash
Public Opinion Sours Over Unfulfilled Government Promises
18 mins ago
Public Opinion Sours Over Unfulfilled Government Promises
Air China Rolls Out Affordable Airfare, Sparks Hope for Cheaper Travel
28 mins ago
Air China Rolls Out Affordable Airfare, Sparks Hope for Cheaper Travel
Latte Dressing: A Fashion Trend that Resonates with Perfection
41 mins ago
Latte Dressing: A Fashion Trend that Resonates with Perfection
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-finals Without Playing
32 seconds
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-finals Without Playing
Philippines Makes Significant Strides Against Narcotics in 2023
44 seconds
Philippines Makes Significant Strides Against Narcotics in 2023
Hypertension Research Journal Achieves Milestone with Over 900 Submissions in 2023
54 seconds
Hypertension Research Journal Achieves Milestone with Over 900 Submissions in 2023
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-Finals Without Playing Match
1 min
Jordan Thompson Advances to Brisbane International Quarter-Finals Without Playing Match
2024 Pro Bowl Games: The Los Angeles Rams Players Overlooked
1 min
2024 Pro Bowl Games: The Los Angeles Rams Players Overlooked
Remembering Jim Dostal: A Life of Integrity and Compassion
1 min
Remembering Jim Dostal: A Life of Integrity and Compassion
La-Z-Boy Champions Rest with 'Do Not Disturb' Decor Pillows
1 min
La-Z-Boy Champions Rest with 'Do Not Disturb' Decor Pillows
57th Governor of Baton Rouge Set for a Historic Inauguration: A Sneak Peek into the Preparations
2 mins
57th Governor of Baton Rouge Set for a Historic Inauguration: A Sneak Peek into the Preparations
Jacob Stewart: The MVP Behind Huntington's Victory at Doc Edward's Tournament
2 mins
Jacob Stewart: The MVP Behind Huntington's Victory at Doc Edward's Tournament
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app