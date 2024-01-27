Aryna Sabalenka Retains Australian Open Title, Thanks Family for Their Support

Aryna Sabalenka, the world's second-ranked tennis player, marked another milestone in her career with a resounding win over Zheng Qinwen at the Australian Open. She won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, retaining her title with a performance that highlighted her aggressive play and the ability to control her power on the tennis court. This victory also makes Sabalenka the first woman to win back-to-back titles at the Australian Open since Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and ’13.

Family: The linchpin of Sabalenka's Success

In an unexpected deviation from her usual practice, Sabalenka took a moment in her victory speech to express gratitude towards her family. Notably, she acknowledged that her family is her primary motivation throughout her career, lending her strength in the face of pressure and challenges. This revelation underscores the fundamental role her family plays in her life and career, shaping her into the accomplished player she is today.

A Light-hearted Exchange

Post-match, Sabalenka shared a light-hearted moment with the media, revealing a conversation with her mother about where to place her newly won second Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. This exchange indicates a playful 'fight' over the trophy's placement, a testament to the close bond she maintains with her family even from a distance.

The Long Distance Relationship

Despite the physical distance from her family, Sabalenka makes an effort to maintain close contact with them. She admits that phone conversations can never substitute for in-person interactions, yet they remain a vital connective thread between her and her loved ones. Her victory and the subsequent conversation with her mother further drive home the importance of family in Sabalenka's life and career, an aspect that is often overlooked amidst the glare of her on-court achievements.