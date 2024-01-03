en English
Aryna Sabalenka Begins 2023 Season with a Swift Victory at Brisbane International

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Aryna Sabalenka Begins 2023 Season with a Swift Victory at Brisbane International

Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s second-ranked female tennis player, started her 2023 season on a high note with a swift and decisive victory at the Brisbane International. Sabalenka, showcasing an impressive level of play, defeated Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti with a commanding 6-3, 6-0 score. The match, which lasted less than an hour, marks a continuation of Sabalenka’s success in Australia, where she maintains a 12-match winning streak.

Sabalenka’s Resurgence in Australia

This series of victories includes her triumphs in Adelaide and the Australian Open last year, with the latter being her first major title. Sabalenka was able to secure a critical break to lead 4-2 in the first set against the 52nd-ranked Bronzetti. She then dominated the remainder of the game, taking eight of the next nine games. Sabalenka’s performance was highlighted by eight aces and impeccable defense, saving the only break point she faced.

Looking Forward

As Sabalenka advances to the quarterfinals, she faces the challenging task of defending 2,500 points in January alone. Failure to defend her January titles could risk a decline in her ranking. The Belarusian tennis player is set to continue her campaign in Brisbane and will face the winner of the match between Danielle Collins and Zhu Lin. Her start at the 2024 Brisbane International bodes well for her, beating Lucia Bronzetti in straight sets and setting a dominant tone for the season.

A Showcase of Skill

The Belarusian tennis player, known for her aggressive play and powerful groundstrokes, showcased her skill and determination in the match against Bronzetti. Winning the first set 6-3 and the second set 6-0 in only 59 minutes of play, Sabalenka sets a high bar for herself and her competitors in the upcoming matches.

Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

