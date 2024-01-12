en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Boxing & MMA

Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations

Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev is under scrutiny following atypical findings of elevated Human Growth Hormone (HGH) and testosterone levels from a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test conducted in December. The news has stirred a wave of controversy in the boxing community, with Beterbiev’s upcoming opponent Callum Smith’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, voicing concerns over the test results and demanding further investigation and transparency from VADA.

Accusations and Counter Accusations

Hearn’s comments have not fallen on deaf ears. They have, in fact, elicited a reaction from Marc Ramsay, Beterbiev’s trainer, who has counter-accused Hearn of hypocrisy, citing past Performance Enhancing Drug (PED) scandals associated with Hearn’s company, Matchroom. Ramsay has drawn attention to incidents where Conor Benn tested positive for clomifene, and Dillian Whyte’s adverse findings before a fight with Anthony Joshua, and yet another doping violation ahead of a fight with Oscar Rivas, a boxer from Ramsay’s camp.

Highlighting the lack of transparency, Ramsay pointed out that Whyte was permitted to fight Rivas without informing Rivas’ team about the positive test. The boxing community and fans worldwide have been jolted by these revelations, raising questions about the integrity of the sport and the accountability of its governing bodies.

Focus on the Upcoming Fight

Despite the surrounding controversy, Ramsay has acknowledged that Smith, Beterbiev’s upcoming opponent, poses a legitimate threat in the impending match. The doping allegations have added an extra layer of tension to an already high-stakes fight, and boxing enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly anticipating the showdown.

Facing the Future

As the boxing world grapples with the implications of these revelations, the focus remains on Beterbiev’s upcoming match. Whether the doping allegations will cast a shadow over the fight, or perhaps even impact its outcome, remains to be seen. The controversy has, however, underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in sport, and the need for stricter doping controls to ensure a level playing field.

0
Boxing & MMA Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Boxing & MMA

See more
6 hours ago
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
In the charged world of mixed martial arts (MMA), Cory Sandhagen, an eminent figure, has expressed his comprehension of being overlooked for a championship fight in the bantamweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The reigning bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley, is slated to defend his title against none other than Marlon Vera at the
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
From Champion to Mentor: Paul Spadafora's Fight Against Addiction
12 hours ago
From Champion to Mentor: Paul Spadafora's Fight Against Addiction
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
13 hours ago
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
9 hours ago
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
11 hours ago
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
Sergey Kovalev's Anticipated Return: A Stepping Stone to Two-Division Championship?
12 hours ago
Sergey Kovalev's Anticipated Return: A Stepping Stone to Two-Division Championship?
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
35 seconds
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
53 seconds
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
Statesville to Host Overnight Stop for 25th Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride
1 min
Statesville to Host Overnight Stop for 25th Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride
Vermont's Response to Medicaid Disenrollments: A Proposed Expansion
2 mins
Vermont's Response to Medicaid Disenrollments: A Proposed Expansion
Jordan, Pippen Miss Bulls' Ring of Honor Gala
2 mins
Jordan, Pippen Miss Bulls' Ring of Honor Gala
Military Strikes Trigger Surge in Oil Prices: Impacts on Global Markets
2 mins
Military Strikes Trigger Surge in Oil Prices: Impacts on Global Markets
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
3 mins
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
LA Galaxy's Season Opener Sells Out, Sets New Record Amid Messi's Arrival
3 mins
LA Galaxy's Season Opener Sells Out, Sets New Record Amid Messi's Arrival
Ecuador's Urgent Economic Bill to Address Armed Conflict: VAT Increase Proposed
3 mins
Ecuador's Urgent Economic Bill to Address Armed Conflict: VAT Increase Proposed
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app