Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations

Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev is under scrutiny following atypical findings of elevated Human Growth Hormone (HGH) and testosterone levels from a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test conducted in December. The news has stirred a wave of controversy in the boxing community, with Beterbiev’s upcoming opponent Callum Smith’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, voicing concerns over the test results and demanding further investigation and transparency from VADA.

Accusations and Counter Accusations

Hearn’s comments have not fallen on deaf ears. They have, in fact, elicited a reaction from Marc Ramsay, Beterbiev’s trainer, who has counter-accused Hearn of hypocrisy, citing past Performance Enhancing Drug (PED) scandals associated with Hearn’s company, Matchroom. Ramsay has drawn attention to incidents where Conor Benn tested positive for clomifene, and Dillian Whyte’s adverse findings before a fight with Anthony Joshua, and yet another doping violation ahead of a fight with Oscar Rivas, a boxer from Ramsay’s camp.

Highlighting the lack of transparency, Ramsay pointed out that Whyte was permitted to fight Rivas without informing Rivas’ team about the positive test. The boxing community and fans worldwide have been jolted by these revelations, raising questions about the integrity of the sport and the accountability of its governing bodies.

Focus on the Upcoming Fight

Despite the surrounding controversy, Ramsay has acknowledged that Smith, Beterbiev’s upcoming opponent, poses a legitimate threat in the impending match. The doping allegations have added an extra layer of tension to an already high-stakes fight, and boxing enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly anticipating the showdown.

Facing the Future

As the boxing world grapples with the implications of these revelations, the focus remains on Beterbiev’s upcoming match. Whether the doping allegations will cast a shadow over the fight, or perhaps even impact its outcome, remains to be seen. The controversy has, however, underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in sport, and the need for stricter doping controls to ensure a level playing field.