Artturi Lehkonen Nears Return: A Potential Game-Changer for Colorado Avalanche

Emerging from the shadows of injury, Finnish forward Artturi Lehkonen is on the precipice of rejoining the Colorado Avalanche. After weeks of anticipation, Lehkonen has been spotted fully partaking in an optional skate session, marking his first tangible contact practice in recent times. This promising development suggests that Lehkonen’s return is imminent, a fact confirmed by the team’s head coach, Jared Bednar.

Lehkonen’s Progress and the Upcoming Road Trip

According to Bednar, Lehkonen’s recovery has been progressing well, and he is slated to join the team on their ensuing five-game road trip. Lehkonen’s involvement in a drill with defenseman Caleb Jones was particularly noteworthy, indicating that the player is growing more comfortable with the physical aspects of the game once again.

Impact on Team Dynamics

Lehkonen’s return is expected to add a new dimension to the Avalanche’s line-up. Bednar hinted at a potential return to the season’s starting lineup, which includes Valeri Nichushkin and Ryan Johansen alongside Lehkonen. This line combination has previously demonstrated impressive underlying performance, and its reinstatement could further elevate the team’s dynamics, especially if Jonathan Drouin continues his streak of strong play.

Changes in the Coaching Staff

In other Avalanche news, a significant shift in the coaching staff occurred just prior to training camp. Shawn Allard, the skill coach, opted to step away from the team for family reasons. In his place, Toby Petersen has assumed the role, infusing his unique approach into the team’s training regimen. Petersen has been focusing on individual coaching and video analysis, tools that he believes can enhance player skills and performance.