en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finland

Artturi Lehkonen Nears Return: A Potential Game-Changer for Colorado Avalanche

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:36 pm EST
Artturi Lehkonen Nears Return: A Potential Game-Changer for Colorado Avalanche

Emerging from the shadows of injury, Finnish forward Artturi Lehkonen is on the precipice of rejoining the Colorado Avalanche. After weeks of anticipation, Lehkonen has been spotted fully partaking in an optional skate session, marking his first tangible contact practice in recent times. This promising development suggests that Lehkonen’s return is imminent, a fact confirmed by the team’s head coach, Jared Bednar.

Lehkonen’s Progress and the Upcoming Road Trip

According to Bednar, Lehkonen’s recovery has been progressing well, and he is slated to join the team on their ensuing five-game road trip. Lehkonen’s involvement in a drill with defenseman Caleb Jones was particularly noteworthy, indicating that the player is growing more comfortable with the physical aspects of the game once again.

Impact on Team Dynamics

Lehkonen’s return is expected to add a new dimension to the Avalanche’s line-up. Bednar hinted at a potential return to the season’s starting lineup, which includes Valeri Nichushkin and Ryan Johansen alongside Lehkonen. This line combination has previously demonstrated impressive underlying performance, and its reinstatement could further elevate the team’s dynamics, especially if Jonathan Drouin continues his streak of strong play.

Changes in the Coaching Staff

In other Avalanche news, a significant shift in the coaching staff occurred just prior to training camp. Shawn Allard, the skill coach, opted to step away from the team for family reasons. In his place, Toby Petersen has assumed the role, infusing his unique approach into the team’s training regimen. Petersen has been focusing on individual coaching and video analysis, tools that he believes can enhance player skills and performance.

0
Finland Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finland

See more
7 hours ago
Avesco Acquires Finnish Rental Company Vatupassi Törmälä, Expands Market Presence in Finland
In a significant move that indicates strategic growth within the international rental industry, Swiss-based company Avesco has successfully acquired Finland’s Vatupassi Törmälä. This all-share purchase deal marks a fruitful expansion for Avesco, solidifying its footprint in the Finnish market. A Mutually Beneficial Acquisition Established in 1992, Vatupassi Törmälä has garnered a reputable presence within Finland,
Avesco Acquires Finnish Rental Company Vatupassi Törmälä, Expands Market Presence in Finland
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 day ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Orion and Glykos Collaborate to Develop Advanced Cancer Therapies
2 days ago
Orion and Glykos Collaborate to Develop Advanced Cancer Therapies
Achilles Ion Gabriel: A New Chapter in Fashion Design
1 day ago
Achilles Ion Gabriel: A New Chapter in Fashion Design
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 day ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 day ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
9 seconds
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
15 seconds
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
48 seconds
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
1 min
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
Son of Niger's Ousted President Released from House Arrest Amid International Pressure
1 min
Son of Niger's Ousted President Released from House Arrest Amid International Pressure
Political Stances on Ram Temple Invitation: Implications for 2024 Elections
1 min
Political Stances on Ram Temple Invitation: Implications for 2024 Elections
China Firmly Asserts 'No Compromise' on Taiwan to U.S., Heightening Tensions
2 mins
China Firmly Asserts 'No Compromise' on Taiwan to U.S., Heightening Tensions
Socceroos' Goalkeeper Dilemma: Gauci Ready to Step In for Injured Ryan
2 mins
Socceroos' Goalkeeper Dilemma: Gauci Ready to Step In for Injured Ryan
Rozelle Parklands Temporarily Closed Due to Asbestos Discovery in Garden Mulch
3 mins
Rozelle Parklands Temporarily Closed Due to Asbestos Discovery in Garden Mulch
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
49 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app