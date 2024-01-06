en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Arts Object’s Surprising Victory: A Boost for Goldman and Jones

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Arts Object’s Surprising Victory: A Boost for Goldman and Jones

Against the odds, a $61 long-shot named Arts Object, trained by Kurt Goldman, galloped to victory in The Wave at the Gold Coast racetrack last Saturday. This triumph not only marks the most significant win in Goldman’s career but also serves as a beacon of hope for a stable in the process of rebuilding.

Goldman’s Golden Moment

Goldman, a recent Gold Coast transplant from Goulburn, experienced the sweet taste of success with jockey Angela Jones and the mare Arts Object. Despite being overlooked by the bookmakers, Arts Object’s performance earned Goldman a hefty $345,000 winner’s cheque. This sum was further bolstered by a $200,000 Magic Millions bonus, making it the most lucrative victory of Goldman’s career.

The significance of this win cannot be overstated for Goldman, who is in the process of rebuilding his business after the unfortunate death of his major owner, Alan Cardy. Currently, Goldman operates with only seven boxes available to him on the Gold Coast and a stable of a dozen horses. This win is expected to enhance his reputation in the region and provide a much-needed impetus to his stable.

(Read Also: Superdry Sues Manchester City for Trademark Infringement Over ‘Super Dry’ Branding)

Victory for Angela Jones

For jockey Angela Jones, this win also marks a career milestone. With Arts Object, she achieved the richest win of her career, further cementing her place in the competitive world of horse racing. The race posed significant challenges for other competitors, including the favorite, Zoe’s Promise, which faced obstruction throughout the course and finished fifth.

(Read Also: Cristiano Ronaldo Buys Mega-Mansion on Dubai’s ‘Billionaires Island’)

Risky Moves and Rewarding Strategy

Jockey Tim Clark was reprimanded for attempting a risky maneuver during the race, demonstrating the high stakes and fierce competition on the racetrack. Goldman’s decision to use visors on Arts Object proved to be a masterstroke, contributing to a well-executed race strategy that paid off handsomely in the end.

Despite the racetrack’s ongoing construction and the numerous challenges, Arts Object’s victory underscores the relentless spirit and strategic acumen of both Goldman and Jones. As the dust settles on the Gold Coast racetrack, this unexpected win serves as a reminder of the thrilling unpredictability of the sport and the enduring allure of horse racing.

Read More 

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
8 mins ago
Operation Rampart: NSW Police and Sydney Trains Crack Down on 'Buffer Riding'
New South Wales (NSW) Police, in collaboration with Sydney Trains, has embarked on a significant operation, named Operation Rampart, to curb illegal activities rampant across the train network during the summer season. Launched in November, this operation aims at nipping in the bud behaviours such as anti-social conduct, assaults, property offenses, and specifically, ‘buffer riding’.
Operation Rampart: NSW Police and Sydney Trains Crack Down on 'Buffer Riding'
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
10 mins ago
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
Mark McGowan's Beachfront Home Under Offer; A Gateway to Quality Digital Content
12 mins ago
Mark McGowan's Beachfront Home Under Offer; A Gateway to Quality Digital Content
Golden Globe Awards: Australian Actresses Triumph, 'Barbie' Breaks Box Office Records
8 mins ago
Golden Globe Awards: Australian Actresses Triumph, 'Barbie' Breaks Box Office Records
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
9 mins ago
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
Bankstown Hospital Assault: Woman Critical, Man Charged Following Alleged Rampage
10 mins ago
Bankstown Hospital Assault: Woman Critical, Man Charged Following Alleged Rampage
Latest Headlines
World News
Bipartisan Concerns Arise Over Secrecy of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospital Stay
25 seconds
Bipartisan Concerns Arise Over Secrecy of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospital Stay
South Africa's ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Look Ahead
1 min
South Africa's ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Look Ahead
Nutrigenomics: A New Age of Personalized Diets
2 mins
Nutrigenomics: A New Age of Personalized Diets
A Landmark Year for Malta: A Global Role Amidst Domestic Challenges
2 mins
A Landmark Year for Malta: A Global Role Amidst Domestic Challenges
COP26 President Opposes UK Government's Oil and Gas Bill
3 mins
COP26 President Opposes UK Government's Oil and Gas Bill
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
5 mins
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
7 mins
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
7 mins
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
7 mins
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app