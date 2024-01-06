Arts Object’s Surprising Victory: A Boost for Goldman and Jones

Against the odds, a $61 long-shot named Arts Object, trained by Kurt Goldman, galloped to victory in The Wave at the Gold Coast racetrack last Saturday. This triumph not only marks the most significant win in Goldman’s career but also serves as a beacon of hope for a stable in the process of rebuilding.

Goldman’s Golden Moment

Goldman, a recent Gold Coast transplant from Goulburn, experienced the sweet taste of success with jockey Angela Jones and the mare Arts Object. Despite being overlooked by the bookmakers, Arts Object’s performance earned Goldman a hefty $345,000 winner’s cheque. This sum was further bolstered by a $200,000 Magic Millions bonus, making it the most lucrative victory of Goldman’s career.

The significance of this win cannot be overstated for Goldman, who is in the process of rebuilding his business after the unfortunate death of his major owner, Alan Cardy. Currently, Goldman operates with only seven boxes available to him on the Gold Coast and a stable of a dozen horses. This win is expected to enhance his reputation in the region and provide a much-needed impetus to his stable.

(Read Also: Superdry Sues Manchester City for Trademark Infringement Over ‘Super Dry’ Branding)

Victory for Angela Jones

For jockey Angela Jones, this win also marks a career milestone. With Arts Object, she achieved the richest win of her career, further cementing her place in the competitive world of horse racing. The race posed significant challenges for other competitors, including the favorite, Zoe’s Promise, which faced obstruction throughout the course and finished fifth.

(Read Also: Cristiano Ronaldo Buys Mega-Mansion on Dubai’s ‘Billionaires Island’)

Risky Moves and Rewarding Strategy

Jockey Tim Clark was reprimanded for attempting a risky maneuver during the race, demonstrating the high stakes and fierce competition on the racetrack. Goldman’s decision to use visors on Arts Object proved to be a masterstroke, contributing to a well-executed race strategy that paid off handsomely in the end.

Despite the racetrack’s ongoing construction and the numerous challenges, Arts Object’s victory underscores the relentless spirit and strategic acumen of both Goldman and Jones. As the dust settles on the Gold Coast racetrack, this unexpected win serves as a reminder of the thrilling unpredictability of the sport and the enduring allure of horse racing.

Read More