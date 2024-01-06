Arts Object Triumphs in The Wave Race: A Testament to Strategic Planning

On a sun-drenched afternoon at the Gold Coast Racecourse, jockey Angela Jones steered the four-year-old mare, Arts Object, to a triumphant victory in the coveted $250,000 The Wave race. This impressive win was the result of a meticulously devised strategy by trainer Kurt Goldman, who had been eyeing this particular race, with its set weights, as an ideal platform for the mare.

A Masterstroke in Strategic Planning

Goldman’s six-month plan finally bore fruit as Arts Object, starting from the favourable gate three, demonstrated extraordinary stamina. The mare managed to conserve energy throughout the race, enabling her to finish strongly. The thrilling spectacle culminated with Arts Object crossing the finish line a full length ahead of the second-placed horse, Encoder, and two and a quarter lengths clear of Ain’t He Grand, who came in third.

Successful Partnership

Angela Jones, the jockey at the reins of Arts Object, has formed a fruitful partnership with the mare. Their synergy is reflected in the commendable record of two wins and two placings out of six races. Jones was particularly appreciative of Goldman’s decision to outfit Arts Object with visors, a move she believes significantly enhanced the mare’s focus and improved her performance compared to previous runs.

A Personal Triumph

For Kurt Goldman, who owns a share in Arts Object, this win carried a personal resonance. He described the victory as special, considering his history of Group success with other notable horses like Eckstein and Faust. The Wave’s victory not only added another feather to Goldman’s cap but also further cemented his reputation as a strategic thinker in the realm of horse racing.