Arthur Women’s Volleyball Group: A Community Hub for Sports and Socializing

The Arthur Women’s Volleyball Group, an initiative spearheaded by Morgan Coffey in Arthur Public School, has quickly evolved into a dynamic community hub. Since its inception in October, the group has provided a platform for local women to engage in physical activity, foster social connections, and revel in the sport of volleyball.

From Maternity Leave to Community Engagement

Morgan Coffey, on her maternity leave, sought an enjoyable way to stay active and connect with other women in the community. Despite not having played since high school, Coffey selected volleyball for its casual and beginner-friendly nature. The sport’s inclusivity has allowed the group to grow significantly, now boasting over 100 members on Facebook, with roughly 40 women aged 18 to 50 playing weekly across four teams.

A Blend of Camaraderie and Competition

The atmosphere within the group is generally friendly, offering a safe space for women to engage and connect. However, as players become more familiar with each other, competitive elements naturally arise, adding an exciting dimension to the games. The sessions often include spontaneous coaching moments, with more experienced players sharing advice and tips with newcomers.

Surprising Connections and Humorous Chaos

Contrary to Coffey’s initial expectation of knowing most of the group’s participants, she has met many new people through the initiative, further enriching her social network. An experiment with rule-free play resulted in humorous chaos, reinforcing the importance of structure in the game and the value of learning the rules.

Women-Only Space and Future Plans

Coffey has decided to maintain the group as a women-only space, believing it fosters a more relaxed and comfortable environment for the participants. Looking ahead, the group plans to follow a typical volleyball seasonal schedule, pausing during spring and summer and resuming in the fall. For those unable to attend the volleyball sessions, Coffey suggests other activities like pickleball or curling as alternatives.