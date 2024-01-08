en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Newsroom

Arthur Smith Dismissed as Falcons’ Head Coach; Other Key Sports Updates

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:33 am EST
Arthur Smith Dismissed as Falcons’ Head Coach; Other Key Sports Updates

In a significant move, the Atlanta Falcons have dismissed head coach Arthur Smith following a third consecutive 7-10 season. Smith’s tenure, which began in 2021, ended on a sour note with a crushing 48-17 defeat to New Orleans, prompting the team management to seek new leadership.

Struggles Under Smith’s Leadership

Despite achieving initial success in transforming the team, the Falcons faltered in capitalizing on opportunities under Smith’s guidance. The inability to address the crucial quarterback position and effectively utilize the talent on both sides of the ball played a significant role in his dismissal. The team’s struggles in recent seasons, coupled with inconsistent quarterback play, exacerbated the situation, leading to a disappointing record of 21-30 over three seasons.

(Read Also: Turkish Boxing Federation President Champions Boxing’s Place in the Olympics)

Search for a New Coach Begins

With the departure of Smith, the Falcons have initiated a search for a new head coach. Among the front-runners is New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, whose future with the Patriots is also in question following a defeat to the New York Jets. Several other potential candidates have also been identified, and the team is poised for a fresh start in 2024.

(Read Also: Triple H Invites Shannon Sharpe to Attend a WWE Show)

Other Key NFL Developments

Elsewhere in the NFL, Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to victory over the Miami Dolphins, securing the No. 2 seed in the AFC and setting up a wild-card match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dallas Cowboys, under the leadership of Dak Prescott, clinched the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the conference with a win over the Washington Commanders. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars missed their playoff chance after a loss to the Tennessee Titans, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence stopped short of the goal line in critical moments.

Updates from Other Sports

In the world of college football, anticipation is mounting for the national championship game between Michigan and Washington, a match that encapsulates the season’s major themes, including realignment and the transfer portal. In the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, broke their losing streak against the Los Angeles Clippers. The PGA Tour season commenced with Chris Kirk’s victory, symbolizing a significant milestone in his personal comeback story. Furthermore, Draymond Green has returned to practice with the Golden State Warriors following a suspension. However, the Philadelphia Eagles faced a loss to the New York Giants, marking a late-season collapse.

Read More 

0
Newsroom NFL Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Newsroom

See more
2 hours ago
Western Bulldogs: The Clock Ticks Towards 2024 AFL Season
As the clock ticks down to the 2024 Australian Football League (AFL) season, the Western Bulldogs find themselves in a race against time. Despite previous assurances, they have not yet disclosed the results of a comprehensive external review of their football department. The review, a response to their disappointing finish outside the finals in 2023,
Western Bulldogs: The Clock Ticks Towards 2024 AFL Season
Unraveling the January 6 Investigation: New Details and Their Political Impact
14 hours ago
Unraveling the January 6 Investigation: New Details and Their Political Impact
Northwest Charlotte Shooting Claims One Life: A Community Awaits Justice
20 hours ago
Northwest Charlotte Shooting Claims One Life: A Community Awaits Justice
Today's TV News Shows: A Confluence of Political Perspectives
2 hours ago
Today's TV News Shows: A Confluence of Political Perspectives
Sky News Australia Steps into 2024 with Fresh Shows and Faces
10 hours ago
Sky News Australia Steps into 2024 with Fresh Shows and Faces
Trump's Iowa Campaign Marks Silent Anniversary of Capitol Attack Fallout
14 hours ago
Trump's Iowa Campaign Marks Silent Anniversary of Capitol Attack Fallout
Latest Headlines
World News
Saints' Playoff Hopes Dashed Amid Coach Conflict and Team Solidarity
18 seconds
Saints' Playoff Hopes Dashed Amid Coach Conflict and Team Solidarity
Secrecy Surrounding US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Raises Concerns
55 seconds
Secrecy Surrounding US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Raises Concerns
Buffalo Bills Clinch Victory Over Miami Dolphins in Tight NFL Contest
2 mins
Buffalo Bills Clinch Victory Over Miami Dolphins in Tight NFL Contest
North Korea Implements Ban on Leather Trench Coats, Citing Imitation of Kim Jong Un's Style
3 mins
North Korea Implements Ban on Leather Trench Coats, Citing Imitation of Kim Jong Un's Style
The Resilient Symphony: Musician Rupert Johnston's Miraculous Recovery After Severe Brain Injury
3 mins
The Resilient Symphony: Musician Rupert Johnston's Miraculous Recovery After Severe Brain Injury
Pa Edwin Clark Levels Corruption Accusations Against South-South Governors, Questions Buhari's Administration
3 mins
Pa Edwin Clark Levels Corruption Accusations Against South-South Governors, Questions Buhari's Administration
Odisha: A Leap Towards Sports and Infrastructure Development
3 mins
Odisha: A Leap Towards Sports and Infrastructure Development
Pheu Thai Ministers to Resign as MPs: A Strategic Shift towards Youth
3 mins
Pheu Thai Ministers to Resign as MPs: A Strategic Shift towards Youth
The Hero of Nanjing: A Story of Bravery, Loss, and Resilience
4 mins
The Hero of Nanjing: A Story of Bravery, Loss, and Resilience
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
1 hour
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
5 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app