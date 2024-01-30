Arthur Smith Appointed as Pittsburgh Steelers' New Offensive Coordinator

In a significant reshuffling of the National Football League (NFL), Arthur Smith has been appointed as the new offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith, the former head coach for the Atlanta Falcons, is stepping into the boots of Matt Canada, who was released during the previous season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke this news from the Senior Bowl, citing the Steelers' enduring organizational culture and the opportunity to work with head coach Mike Tomlin as pivotal elements in Smith's choice.

A Fitting Appointment

The contract details are on the verge of finalization, marking Smith's transition to Pittsburgh. Given his history of success as an offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans, where he commanded top-ten offenses and formidable rushing units, this appointment is seen as a fitting match. As the offensive coordinator for the Titans, Smith showcased a distinctive coaching style, which might bring innovation to the Steelers' offense that relies heavily on running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

A Stint to Forget

Before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith endured a less than successful tenure as the Falcons' head coach. Over three seasons, he managed a record of 7-10 without playoff appearances. Despite this setback, his reputation as an effective offensive strategist remains intact. In Pittsburgh, Smith gets a chance to rebuild his reputation and prove his worth once again.

Strategic Decision

The Steelers' hunt for the new offensive coordinator was a focused quest, with Smith being one of the only three candidates officially interviewed. While the specifics of other opportunities available to Smith remain undisclosed, his choice of the Steelers appears strategic. The organization's reputation for job security and patience with coordinators, coupled with the prospect of having significant control over the offense, likely influenced his decision. All eyes will now be on Smith as his tenure with the Steelers could be instrumental in shaping the team's performance in the 2024 season.