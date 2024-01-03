Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain’s Record

Former NBA star Metta Sandiford-Artest has sparked intrigue in the basketball world with his bold prediction for French prodigy Victor Wembanyama. Artest, who has also been known as Metta World Peace and Ron Artest, drew a comparison between Wembanyama and NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain during an appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back NBA show.

Artest’s Bold Prediction

Artest suggested that the young San Antonio Spurs player could achieve something extraordinary within the next seven years. He predicted that Wembanyama, driven by his natural talent and the possibility of facing less experienced opposition, could score 101 points in a single game. Such a feat would surpass Chamberlain’s record of 100 points, a benchmark that has stood unchallenged since 1962.

Wembanyama’s Promising Start

Wembanyama is currently making a solid debut in the NBA, averaging 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and leading the league with 3.1 blocks per game. Despite his promising start, Artest’s prediction of the 19-year-old breaking Chamberlain’s record may raise eyebrows. Yet, the former Los Angeles Lakers champion is well-qualified to express his opinion after an illustrious NBA career.

Comparison to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Beyond likening Wembanyama to Chamberlain, Artest also paralleled the French player’s potential growth to that of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Like Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama debuted as a slender rookie but carries the potential to transform into a dominant force in the league. Despite acknowledging that another rookie, Chet Holmgren, is currently having a better season, Artest emphasized that Wembanyama’s unique abilities and future development could lead him to an exceptional NBA career.