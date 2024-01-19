Art of Rally: A Nostalgic Dive into the Golden Age of Rally Racing

Funselektor has announced the release of its hit indie racing game, Art of Rally, on iOS, taking players for a thrilling ride into the golden age of rally racing. The game has already made its mark on Steam, boasting a very positive rating across 3,700 user reviews, and a Metacritic score of 79. The iOS version promises to deliver the same immersive experience, with almost all updates from the PC version incorporated.

A Tribute to the Golden Age of Rally Racing

Art of the Rally offers players an array of 61 iconic cars from the '60s to Group B, challenging them to master diverse and tricky terrains across 60 stages. The stages are set in various riveting locations around the world, including Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Japan, Kenya, and Indonesia. Beyond just racing, players can revel in the game's endearing art style, capturing the spirit and nostalgia of the era.

Customizable Racing Experience

Art of Rally goes beyond the standard racing game format, allowing players to customize their racing experience. Players can choose between manual or automatic transmission and adjust the stability assist or anti-lock braking settings. The game offers several modes, including a comprehensive Career Mode, Time Attack for racing against the clock, and Custom Rally where players can tailor their rally experience by selecting the location, number of stages, AI difficulty, and damage level.

Immersive Features for Players at All Levels

For those new to racing games, a Free Roam mode is included, offering an opportunity to explore the stages and become accustomed to the game's natural and well-designed control system. An integrated Photo and Replay mode lets players capture their driving skills and the scenic environments. Furthermore, Art of Rally supports online competition through daily and weekly challenges, keeping the thrill of the race alive even after the career mode is completed.

Art of Rally is available for purchase on the App Store for $7.99, with a discounted launch price of $4.99 for two weeks. Android users can look forward to this immersive racing experience soon, as pre-registration is already open on Google Play.