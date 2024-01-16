Art and Science on the Turf: Damian Hough Prepares Pitch for Australia vs. West Indies Test

With the Adelaide Oval preparing to host a match between Australia and the West Indies, all eyes are on the pitch and the man behind its creation, Damian Hough. Serving as the head curator of Adelaide Oval since 2010, Hough is a virtuoso in turf management, a profession that he describes as a delightful blend of art and science.

The Making of a Perfect Pitch

Techniques and knowledge in turf management, according to Hough, are passed down from curator to curator, creating a lineage of expertise. He himself learned the 'Adelaide Oval way' from his predecessor, Les Burdett. The ground's unique soil, a mixture of 60% clay sourced from Athelstone, a local suburb, has been used for decades. This soil, combined with a variety of couch and ryegrass, is what makes up the pitch. It's a testament to the region's soil, grass variety, and climate.

Adapting to Modern Challenges

While tradition is a significant part of Hough's role, he is equally committed to embracing modern technology and sustainability. As part of his strategy to adapt to climate change, Hough employs tools resembling x-rays and moisture sensors to aid in pitch preparation. These tools help him ensure the pitch is in optimal condition, balancing the game's pace and providing an entertaining match for players and fans alike.

Expectations for the Upcoming Test

The upcoming Test between Australia and the West Indies is expected to be a thrilling encounter. The pitch, prepared by Hough, is anticipated to offer good pace and carry to the bowlers, and ideal conditions for batting, with spinners likely to come into play as the wicket develops wear and tear. The West Indies, keen to bounce back after a defeat against India, and the Australians, carrying momentum from a victory against Pakistan, are set to commence the Test match at Adelaide Oval at 10 am local time.