Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal’s Frontline

In an intriguing turn of events, legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has endorsed Karim Benzema, the current striker for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, as a potential signing for Arsenal during the January transfer window. Wenger’s comments revive memories of his previous interest in Benzema, a time when the French striker was in a neck-to-neck competition with Gonzalo Higuan.

Wenger’s Admiration for Benzema

Wenger expressed his admiration for Benzema’s style of play, laying emphasis on his ability to enhance the performance of his teammates. The former Arsenal manager went beyond praising Benzema’s goal-scoring prowess and highlighted his passing skills and connections on the field, characteristics that make other players around him better. Wenger’s comments indicate that, in his view, Benzema brings more to a team than just scoring goals.

Return to European Football?

At 36, Benzema, who currently plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League, might consider a return to European football. Wenger believes that if such a scenario unfolds, Arsenal should make a strong push to acquire him. Wenger’s endorsement underlines his belief in Benzema’s potential to positively impact the team’s dynamic and his suitability for Arsenal’s frontline.

A Potential Risk Worth Taking

Despite concerns about Benzema’s age and ability to adapt to the Premier League, the possibility of a short-term deal, akin to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s stint at Manchester United, could be an intriguing prospect. Wenger’s endorsement resurrects memories of Arsenal’s previous attempt to recruit Benzema during his managerial reign, highlighting the team’s ongoing need for a clinical goal scorer and Benzema’s consistent scoring record.