Arsenal’s Urgent Need for a Winger: The Struggle and the Strategy

With Arsenal’s need for a striker being glaringly evident, the pressing requirement for a winger is equally pivotal. The club’s previous attempts to sign Raphinha and Pedro Neto, culminated in the acquisition of Leandro Trossard for £26million. However, the absence of a traditional winger seems to be taking its toll, as reflected by the latest performance dips of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Waning Form of Saka and Martinelli

Breaking his goal drought, Saka found the back of the net in the recent match against Fulham, offering some solace. Conversely, Martinelli’s performance graph has taken a downward turn, failing to complete any take-ons during the same game.

Arsenal’s Limited Options

Given the sparse squad, Arsenal’s choices are restricted. Reiss Nelson has not started a league game since 2020, and Emile Smith Rowe is wrestling with injuries, limiting the options for manager Mikel Arteta. Although a valuable addition, Trossard’s style diverges from that of Martinelli and Saka, and he does not fit the mould of a traditional winger.

The Need for Versatility

Arsenal could greatly profit from a player who can multitask as a striker and a winger, possibly facilitating Gabriel Jesus to transition to the wing. However, the financial constraints coupled with the complexity of the January transfer market pose formidable challenges to any new acquisitions. Selling players like Nelson could be a viable option for Arsenal to facilitate new signings.

In the face of these impediments, manager Mikel Arteta is confronted with the immediate challenge of managing the current squad and rekindling the spirits of key players to uphold the club’s title aspirations.