en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu May Join Napoli on Loan

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu May Join Napoli on Loan

In a surprising turn of events, Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu may be temporarily leaving the Premier League to join Serie A champions Napoli on a loan basis. The Japanese international has caught the eye of the Italian club due to his proven prowess on the field despite a recent calf injury.

Arsenal’s Strategic Decision

Arsenal’s willingness to release Tomiyasu, who has been a key player for the team under manager Mikel Arteta, seems to stem from their intention to create space for potential new signings. The defender, having played 19 times across all competitions this season, has made significant contributions to the team, including a goal against Sheffield United and an assist against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, as the Gunners continue to reshape their squad, they are reportedly open to the idea of Tomiyasu’s loan.

Napoli’s Defensive Reinforcements

After a disappointing start to the current season, Napoli is keen on strengthening their squad, specifically their defense. With Walter Mazzarri at the helm as their new coach, Napoli is hoping to replicate their previous season’s success. Their interest in Tomiyasu aligns with this goal, as his versatility and efficiency as a defender is well recognized in the football world.

Challenges and Opportunities for Arsenal

While considering these defensive adjustments, Arsenal also faces the task of acquiring new strikers. In addition to being linked with a young European talent and a Manchester City player, Arsenal may also be open to releasing Jakub Kiwior, another recent addition to the team. As the January transfer window approaches, Arsenal’s strategic decisions will likely dictate their performance in the latter half of the season.

0
Football Italy Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Juventus Triumphs Over Roma: A Game of Strategy and Intensity

By Salman Khan

Juventus Triumphs Over AS Roma in Pivotal Serie A Match

By Salman Khan

Football Week in Review: Mourning Hargreaves, Transfer Rumors, Olympic Clash, and Arsenal's Resilience and Downfall

By Salman Khan

Critical Decision Costs the Giants: A Look at the Pivotal Moment Against the Rams

By Salman Khan

Burglars Strike at Manchester City Star Jack Grealish's Home During Ma ...
@Crime · 3 hours
Burglars Strike at Manchester City Star Jack Grealish's Home During Ma ...
heart comment 0
Juventus Triumphs Over AS Roma in Key Serie A Showdown

By Salman Khan

Juventus Triumphs Over AS Roma in Key Serie A Showdown
Unveiling the Biggest Flops of the 2023/24 Premier League Season

By Salman Khan

Unveiling the Biggest Flops of the 2023/24 Premier League Season
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth’s Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory

By Salman Khan

Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition

By Salman Khan

Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine Democrat Criticizes Electoral College, Opposes Trump’s Disqualification
1 min
Maine Democrat Criticizes Electoral College, Opposes Trump’s Disqualification
Sri Lanka Introduces Tax Reform to Aid Debt Restructuring
2 mins
Sri Lanka Introduces Tax Reform to Aid Debt Restructuring
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
3 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India's Success at the 2023 Asian Games
4 mins
Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India's Success at the 2023 Asian Games
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers In High-Stakes Showdown
4 mins
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers In High-Stakes Showdown
Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'
5 mins
Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'
Warren Foegele's Five-Point Game Propels Edmonton Oilers to Victory
5 mins
Warren Foegele's Five-Point Game Propels Edmonton Oilers to Victory
Zambia's Political Climate Intensifies: NDC President Criticizes UPND
10 mins
Zambia's Political Climate Intensifies: NDC President Criticizes UPND
Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal's Team in PWHL's Inaugural Season
12 mins
Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal's Team in PWHL's Inaugural Season
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
3 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
24 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
45 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
54 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
56 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
58 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
1 hour
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
2 hours
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app