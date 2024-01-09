en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson: Determined to Secure Starting Spot

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson: Determined to Secure Starting Spot

Reiss Nelson, the dynamic Arsenal player, is resolute in his quest to secure a consistent spot in the team’s line-up. Despite the recent 2-0 FA Cup defeat against Liverpool, a match that witnessed Nelson in the starting role, the footballer remains unwavering in his commitment to prove his mettle at Arsenal. A club he has been aligned with since he was eight, Nelson’s ambition to transition from a substitute player to a regular starter is palpable.

Keen to Prove His Worth

Nelson is steadfast in his belief that his capabilities, showcased during training sessions, will convince coach Mikel Arteta of his worthiness for extended playing time. While the importance of match appearances is not lost on the young player, his focus is distinctly aligned with making a significant impact at Arsenal. The idea of a loan move to secure regular play time elsewhere is not on his radar.

Mid-Season Break: A Time for Reflection and Regrouping

Nelson is set to make the most of Arsenal’s upcoming mid-season trip to Dubai. He views this break as an opportunity for the team to put their recent string of losses behind them and bounce back with renewed vigour. Amid rumours linking him with a potential move, Nelson reiterates his commitment to Arsenal and his intent to make his mark on the historic club.

A Commitment Carved from Childhood

Reiss Nelson’s dedication to Arsenal is not a recent development. The player, who has been part of the club since the tender age of eight, is passionate about proving his worthiness for more game time. Despite limited opportunities, he remains determined to show the world his potential. The upcoming mid-season break, he believes, will provide the perfect springboard for the team to regroup and come back fighting for their next match.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
16 mins ago
Houston Texans Tackle Run Defense Challenges and Browns' Offensive Threats
In the world of professional football, few teams have been as consistently competitive as the Houston Texans. However, recent games have exposed a weakness in their armor. The Texans, despite holding the AFC South title, are currently grappling with a significant issue in their run defense. The most glaring illustration of this issue was their
Houston Texans Tackle Run Defense Challenges and Browns' Offensive Threats
Saints and Watford Brace for FA Cup Fourth Round Clash
2 hours ago
Saints and Watford Brace for FA Cup Fourth Round Clash
Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List
2 hours ago
Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List
Liverpool Eyes Lille's Leny Yoro in Bid to Outpace Real Madrid
22 mins ago
Liverpool Eyes Lille's Leny Yoro in Bid to Outpace Real Madrid
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
2 hours ago
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
2 hours ago
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
Latest Headlines
World News
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
22 seconds
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
33 seconds
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale Announces Intent to Impeach Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
42 seconds
U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale Announces Intent to Impeach Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
Unveiling the Financial Dynamics of the American Red Cross: The Economics of Blood Donation
2 mins
Unveiling the Financial Dynamics of the American Red Cross: The Economics of Blood Donation
Alabama Athlete and Huntsville Lawyer Pursue NFL Dreams
2 mins
Alabama Athlete and Huntsville Lawyer Pursue NFL Dreams
Ironwood's Linaclotide Shows Promise in Pediatric Constipation: Phase III Study Results
3 mins
Ironwood's Linaclotide Shows Promise in Pediatric Constipation: Phase III Study Results
Jacksonville Jaguars Dismiss Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell in Major Staff Overhaul
3 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars Dismiss Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell in Major Staff Overhaul
Josh Allen: The Unpredictable Force Driving the Buffalo Bills
4 mins
Josh Allen: The Unpredictable Force Driving the Buffalo Bills
NASCAR Xfinity Series Unveils 2023 Season Schedule
4 mins
NASCAR Xfinity Series Unveils 2023 Season Schedule
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
22 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app