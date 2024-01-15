en English
Sports

Arsenal’s Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Arsenal’s Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend

Under the warm Dubai sun, Arsenal’s first-team squad is currently engaging in intense training sessions. The winter break has provided an opportune moment for key players such as Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber to work on their fitness and get back to their peak conditions. The training sessions are not just about the current squad; they also see the participation of Gunners’ loaned players, who have been active over the weekend.

Arsenal’s Loaned Players: A Mixed Bag of Performances

Manager Mikel Arteta had deployed several players on loan to gain more experience and potentially increase their market value for a possible summer 2024 sale. The performances of these players have been a mixed bag. Kieran Tierney, on loan at Real Sociedad, featured in the Basque derby against Athletic Club, concluding in a 2-1 loss for his team. Albert Sambi Lokonga, playing for Luton Town, helped secure a vital point in a draw against Burnley, despite a controversial VAR decision.

Loan Spells: Hits and Misses

Not all loaned players have been able to make a significant impact. Nuno Tavares, loaned to Nottingham Forest, has been an unused substitute lately, raising questions about the effectiveness of his loan spell. Similarly, Charlie Patino, despite scoring in the FA Cup for Swansea City, had limited playtime in their league match. Brooke Norton-Cuffy was benched in Millwall’s defeat to Middlesbrough after a series of starts. Runar Alex Runarsson, loaned to Cardiff City, also remained unused, casting doubt over his loan spell’s efficacy.

Arthur Okonkwo: A Ray of Hope

However, it’s not all gloom for the loaned Gunners. Young goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has been standing out with his positive contribution for Wrexham. He secured a clean sheet in their victory over AFC Wimbledon, reinforcing his crucial role in their promotion campaign. As the Arsenal squad trains in Dubai, the performance of the loaned players will undeniably occupy Arteta’s mind, as he strategizes for the second half of the season.

Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

