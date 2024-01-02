Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny Nears Exit Amid Interest from Turkish Clubs

Arsenal’s Egyptian midfielder, Mohamed Elneny, is reportedly nearing a departure from the North London club, with Turkish teams Trabzonspor and Besiktas showing keen interest. The speculation comes despite Elneny’s recent one-year contract extension and his proclaimed allegiance to Arsenal. However, the midfielder has found it challenging to secure a regular spot in Mikel Arteta’s team this season, with a mere one Premier League appearance to his credit.

Unsteady Footing at Arsenal

Since his transfer from FC Basel in 2015, Elneny has donned Arsenal’s colors 159 times, striking the back of the net on six occasions. Yet, his current season paints a disheartening picture of limited playtime and lack of key contributions. As Arsenal mulls over offers for players outside their core team, Elneny’s future at the club hangs in the balance.

Previous Stint in the Turkish League

Elneny is no stranger to the Turkish league, having spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Besiktas. He appeared on the field 36 times during his tenure, providing a robust midfield presence. His experience in the league could be a significant factor in the interest shown by Trabzonspor and Besiktas.

