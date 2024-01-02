en English
Football

Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny Nears Exit Amid Interest from Turkish Clubs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny Nears Exit Amid Interest from Turkish Clubs

Arsenal’s Egyptian midfielder, Mohamed Elneny, is reportedly nearing a departure from the North London club, with Turkish teams Trabzonspor and Besiktas showing keen interest. The speculation comes despite Elneny’s recent one-year contract extension and his proclaimed allegiance to Arsenal. However, the midfielder has found it challenging to secure a regular spot in Mikel Arteta’s team this season, with a mere one Premier League appearance to his credit.

Unsteady Footing at Arsenal

Since his transfer from FC Basel in 2015, Elneny has donned Arsenal’s colors 159 times, striking the back of the net on six occasions. Yet, his current season paints a disheartening picture of limited playtime and lack of key contributions. As Arsenal mulls over offers for players outside their core team, Elneny’s future at the club hangs in the balance.

Previous Stint in the Turkish League

Elneny is no stranger to the Turkish league, having spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Besiktas. He appeared on the field 36 times during his tenure, providing a robust midfield presence. His experience in the league could be a significant factor in the interest shown by Trabzonspor and Besiktas.

A Fresh Perspective on Premier League Football

In related news, the podcast ‘It’s All Kicking Off’ from Mail Sport offers a refreshing take on Premier League football. The show discusses a range of topics, including the profound impact of Pep Guardiola on English football. It airs every Monday and Thursday, with availability across multiple platforms, including MailOnline, Mail+, YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

