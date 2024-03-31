Arsenal's Frida Maanum Stable After Collapse in Women's League Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea

London (AFP) – Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum is in "a stable condition" after collapsing during Sunday's Women's League Cup final win against Chelsea. The incident, which occurred in second-half stoppage time at Molineux, saw paramedics and team medical staff providing immediate care to the 24-year-old Norway international. Maanum, who received oxygen and was stretchered off the field, was later confirmed to be conscious, talking, and stable, according to an Arsenal statement. The match, paused for around seven minutes for her treatment, eventually resumed, concluding in a 1-0 victory for Arsenal with a goal from Stina Blackstenius in the 116th minute.

Immediate Response and Team Solidarity

As Maanum fell to the ground off the ball, teammates and opponents alike watched in concern while medical personnel rushed onto the pitch. The quick response underscored the importance of player welfare, a sentiment echoed by Chelsea manager Emma Hayes who emphasized that "Player welfare comes first every time." Following the incident, the game resumed with Alessia Russo taking