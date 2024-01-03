en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Arsenal Women’s Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
Arsenal Women’s Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move

On the brink of the upcoming transfer window, Arsenal Women’s Brazilian winger, Gio Queiroz, is reportedly seeking a loan move to gain valuable game time. The 20-year-old player’s prior loan proposition with Tottenham Hotspur fell through last window, but recent speculations suggest a possible rerun of the same deal.

Reasons for the Loan Move

According to Arsenal Women’s head coach, Jonas Eidevall, roster registration limitations have led to this predicament. As per the rules, a club can only register 25 players, and Queiroz currently falls outside this list, unregistered to play for Arsenal. This situation has resulted in a potential setback for her, given the lack of crucial game time necessary for her evolution as a player.

Potential Loan to Tottenham Hotspur

Coach Eidevall expressed expectations for Queiroz to be loaned out in the upcoming January transfer window. Tottenham Hotspur surfaces as a logical consideration due to several factors. First, it circumvents the need for Queiroz’s relocation, given the geographical proximity of the two clubs. Second, it offers an opportunity for her to gain first-hand team experience.

Arsenal’s History of Loaning Players

Arsenal Women’s team has a history of loaning players to Tottenham for similar reasons. This move, therefore, aligns with their past decisions and stands as a pragmatic solution to the current roster crunch. The coming weeks will reveal whether Queiroz will indeed be heading to Tottenham Hotspur, a deal that could significantly boost her career.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa

By Salman Khan

Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory

By Salman Khan

Danny Wilson Seeks New Club Following Release from Colorado Rapids

By Salman Khan

Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men's Handball Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC ...
heart comment 0
Sun Belt Showdown: Troy Trojans Brace for Old Dominion Monarchs

By Salman Khan

Sun Belt Showdown: Troy Trojans Brace for Old Dominion Monarchs
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors – A Battle of Equals

By Salman Khan

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown

By Salman Khan

Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
Gate City’s Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico’s Performance

By Salman Khan

Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
24 seconds
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
28 seconds
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
37 seconds
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase
52 seconds
Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase
Trinidad and Tobago Mourns Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday
1 min
Trinidad and Tobago Mourns Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday
Ireland's Mid-West Conference: Shaping the Future of Healthcare
1 min
Ireland's Mid-West Conference: Shaping the Future of Healthcare
Danny Wilson Seeks New Club Following Release from Colorado Rapids
2 mins
Danny Wilson Seeks New Club Following Release from Colorado Rapids
National Audit Office Reveals Financial Activities of Candidates in Local Elections
2 mins
National Audit Office Reveals Financial Activities of Candidates in Local Elections
Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men's Handball Cup of Nations
2 mins
Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men's Handball Cup of Nations
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app