Arsenal Women’s Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
On the brink of the upcoming transfer window, Arsenal Women’s Brazilian winger, Gio Queiroz, is reportedly seeking a loan move to gain valuable game time. The 20-year-old player’s prior loan proposition with Tottenham Hotspur fell through last window, but recent speculations suggest a possible rerun of the same deal.
Reasons for the Loan Move
According to Arsenal Women’s head coach, Jonas Eidevall, roster registration limitations have led to this predicament. As per the rules, a club can only register 25 players, and Queiroz currently falls outside this list, unregistered to play for Arsenal. This situation has resulted in a potential setback for her, given the lack of crucial game time necessary for her evolution as a player.
Potential Loan to Tottenham Hotspur
Coach Eidevall expressed expectations for Queiroz to be loaned out in the upcoming January transfer window. Tottenham Hotspur surfaces as a logical consideration due to several factors. First, it circumvents the need for Queiroz’s relocation, given the geographical proximity of the two clubs. Second, it offers an opportunity for her to gain first-hand team experience.
Arsenal’s History of Loaning Players
Arsenal Women’s team has a history of loaning players to Tottenham for similar reasons. This move, therefore, aligns with their past decisions and stands as a pragmatic solution to the current roster crunch. The coming weeks will reveal whether Queiroz will indeed be heading to Tottenham Hotspur, a deal that could significantly boost her career.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments