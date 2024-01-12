Arsenal Women’s Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development

Jonas Eidevall, coach of Arsenal Women’s team, has made it clear that their sights are firmly set on winning the FA Cup, a title they have claimed 14 times in the past. The coach stressed the importance of fielding the strongest team possible in these matches, a task made easier by the favorable schedule of the FA Cup.

Eidevall’s Respect for Watford

Despite their upcoming match against Watford, who currently languish at the bottom of the Championship, Eidevall has expressed respect for their abilities. He pointed to their recent resounding 6-1 victory over Southampton as proof of their potential. The coach’s words serve as a reminder to all that underestimating any team, regardless of their standings, can be a costly mistake.

Decision to Allow Loanees to Play

In a move that underscores Eidevall’s commitment to player development, he has decided to allow three Arsenal loanees currently at Watford to play against their parent club. This decision, while potentially presenting a short-term competitive disadvantage for Arsenal Women, is seen as beneficial for the long-term growth of these players. It is a clear demonstration of Eidevall’s belief in using match experience as a crucial tool for player development.

‘No More Red’ Kit and Sold Out Tickets

In a symbolic gesture, the Arsenal Women’s team will don the ‘No More Red’ kit for the match, amplifying their message against knife crime in London. The match has generated significant interest, with tickets sold out ahead of kick off at 1pm on Sunday.