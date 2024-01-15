Arsenal vs Manchester City: Matildas Stars to Shine in Women's FA Cup

The upcoming fifth round of the Women's FA Cup in England promises a thrilling clash between Arsenal and Manchester City, as both teams prepare to showcase their Australian prowess with star players from the Matildas. The matches are slated for the weekend of February 10-11, with fans eagerly anticipating a high-profile duel that could determine the course of the tournament.

Matildas Magnificence on Display

Arsenal, boasting a record of 14 FA Cup victories, cruised into the round of 16 following a resounding 5-1 triumph over Watford. The team's roster is embellished with Matildas talent, including Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Caitlin Foord. Their skills, honed on international pitches, will be put to the test in this crucial round.

On the other side, Manchester City secured their place in the round with a 4-0 win over Durham, thanks in part to a goal from Matildas player Mary Fowler. Alongside Fowler, Alanna Kennedy also brings her Australian charm to the Manchester City line-up, adding to the international flavour of the match.

Chasing Glory: Other Key Contests

While Arsenal and Manchester City gear up for their clash, defending champions Chelsea, albeit without Sam Kerr due to injury, continue their chase for a fourth consecutive FA Cup against Crystal Palace. Other notable fixtures include London City Lionesses vs. Liverpool, Leicester City vs. Birmingham City, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Charlton Athletic, Nottingham Forest vs. Everton, and Southampton vs. Manchester United.

Streaming Details and More

Australian fans can catch all the action live and exclusive on Paramount Plus. The platform offers a 7-day free trial for new customers and costs $9.99 a month thereafter, providing access to a wide range of content including A League Men and Women matches, Socceroos and Matildas games, as well as TV shows and movies.

The focus, for now, remains firmly on the upcoming fifth round of the Women's FA Cup. With its blend of international talent and domestic rivalry, the tournament retains its allure as one of the pinnacle events in women's football, offering a platform for the world's best players to demonstrate their prowess and passion for the beautiful game.