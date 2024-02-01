Arsenal Starlet Khayon Edwards Begins New Chapter with Leyton Orient

They say the beautiful game of football is a journey, and for the 20-year-old forward Khayon Edwards, the journey takes a new and exciting turn. Today, Edwards inked a deal that will see him loaned to Leyton Orient for the rest of the season, a step that holds the promise of fresh challenges and opportunities for growth.

Chasing Dreams at Leyton Orient

Edwards is no stranger to the hustle and the high stakes of football. Having joined Arsenal’s pre-academy at the tender age of five, it didn’t take long for the young forward to demonstrate his potential. His first professional contract was signed in May 2022, a testament to his talent and hard work. Now, he is set to begin training with Leyton Orient, his new loan club, opening a fresh chapter in his footballing story.

A Rising Star in the Making

Edwards’ journey is marked by a series of impressive feats. His most successful season yet was in 2021/22, where he scored a remarkable 16 goals and provided 5 assists in just 16 matches for the U18 Premier League. His stellar performances didn’t go unnoticed, earning him a spot in the first team matchday squad for two UEFA Europa League games in October 2022. This season, he has continued to shine with nine goals in 14 appearances.

Arsenal bids Farewell, For Now

Arsenal, the club where Edwards began his career and honed his skills, has wished him the best for his first loan spell. The club looks forward to watching his progress at Leyton Orient, recognising that this loan move, pending the finalisation of regulatory processes, is an important part of Edwards’ development. The young forward, whose journey is just beginning, is poised to make his mark at Leyton Orient, and the football world will be watching.