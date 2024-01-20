Arsenal Overcomes Scoring Drought with Decisive Victory Over Crystal Palace

Arsenal stamped their authority on the Premier League, breaking their winless streak with a resounding 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace. In a game largely dominated by the Gunners, the spotlight shone on Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli, each netting two goals and significantly contributing to the team's triumph. Their first two goals showcased Arsenal's set-piece mastery, with corners dispatched by Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka being converted into goals, a testament to their training ground prowess.

Set-Piece Superiority

Notably, Arsenal's effectiveness from set-pieces has topped the charts in the Premier League. Their proficiency in this area was on full display against Palace, as they managed to capitalize on their corner opportunities. This strategic competency undoubtedly played a significant role in their substantial victory.

Leandro Trossard's Impact

Adding to the Gunners' firepower, Leandro Trossard vindicated manager Mikel Arteta's decision to include him in the starting lineup. Trossard, who has been directly involved in 11 goals in his 14 starts at the Emirates, netted the third goal of the match. This marked the first time Arsenal had led by three goals in the Premier League since October 28th, 2021, underlining the importance of his contribution.

Martinelli's Late Flourish

In a surprising turn of events, Martinelli, who started on the bench, proved his mettle by scoring two stoppage-time goals, putting the final nail in Crystal Palace's coffin. His goals not only underscored his individual brilliance but also emphasized Arsenal's depth in squad strength.

On the contrary, Crystal Palace endured a dismal performance, failing to match up to Arsenal's intensity. The club's leadership came under scrutiny from disgruntled fans, who displayed a banner expressing their discontent. While the victory marked a positive shift for Arsenal and Arteta, it has amplified the pressure on Palace's management to turn things around.