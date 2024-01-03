Arsenal Football Club Prepares to Acquire Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal Football Club’s pursuit of Real Sociedad’s transformative midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, is gaining momentum under the watchful eyes of manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal has been tracking the Spanish player for several years, with Arteta being a strong admirer of Zubimendi’s prowess on the field. Despite previous financial constraints, the club is now reportedly preparing an aggressive move to secure Zubimendi’s services.

Arteta’s Admiration for Zubimendi

Arteta’s interest in Zubimendi is not recent. The Arsenal manager has had the Spanish midfielder on his radar for a while, recognizing his potential to bolster the club’s midfield lineup. The player’s loyalty to Real Sociedad has made the deal challenging to finalize, but Arsenal appears undeterred. The club is said to be eyeing Zubimendi as a possible game-changer for their midfield, which has been struggling lately due to injuries and departures.

Arsenal’s Strategy: The Sale of Mohamed Elneny

In order to facilitate Zubimendi’s acquisition, Arsenal is considering offloading midfielder Mohamed Elneny. The Egyptian player, whose contract is set to expire in the summer, has received offers from Turkish clubs Trabzonspor and Besiktas. The funds generated from this sale would significantly contribute to the acquisition of Zubimendi. This strategic move indicates Arsenal’s resolve to strengthen its midfield, even if it means parting ways with existing players.

Arsenal Eyes Winter or Summer Transfer

Arsenal’s pursuit of Zubimendi is not confined to the winter transfer window. The club is prepared to wait until the summer if necessary to secure the player. This flexibility showcases the club’s commitment to Zubimendi and their belief in his potential to uplift their midfield performance. With this move, Arsenal aims to address its struggles in the final third and enhance its league standing.