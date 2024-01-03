en English
Football

Arsenal Eyes Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi for Midfield Transformation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
Arsenal Eyes Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi for Midfield Transformation

In a strategic move to uplift their midfield, Arsenal Football Club is reportedly considering signing Real Sociedad’s instrumental player, Martin Zubimendi. The management, led by Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta, seems to have had a long-standing interest in Zubimendi, a player they believe could revolutionize their team’s dynamics.

Arteta’s Admiration for Zubimendi

Arteta’s admiration for Zubimendi is grounded in the midfielder’s ability to bring much-needed options to the center of the park. While Arsenal has been trailing the midfielder for several years, financial constraints have held them back from sealing the deal. However, this year seems to be different. Arsenal’s readiness to trigger Zubimendi’s release clause of £53 million indicates their determination to secure the Spanish player.

Sale of Elneny to Fund Zubimendi’s Acquisition

To facilitate the potential deal for Zubimendi, Arsenal is prepared to sell current midfielder Mohamed Elneny for a modest fee during the January transfer window. The Egyptian international, who has played just four games this season and a mere minute of Premier League football, has attracted offers from Turkish clubs Trabzonspor and Besiktas. The proceeds from Elneny’s sale would then be channelled into funding the acquisition of Zubimendi either in the winter or the upcoming summer.

Arsenal’s Tactical Approach

Arsenal’s approach appears to be part of a broader plan to strengthen their squad, especially after their recent poor performance in Premier League games. The club’s interest in securing younger talent is further evidenced by their consideration to move for Ajax’s 17-year-old wonderkid Jorrel Hato. The potential departure of Elneny and the acquisition of Zubimendi and Hato seem to be part of a calculated move to revive Arsenal’s title bid in January.

Football Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

