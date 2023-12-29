en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Arsenal Eyes Dutch Defender Matthijs de Ligt Amidst Financial Constraints

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:09 pm EST
Arsenal Eyes Dutch Defender Matthijs de Ligt Amidst Financial Constraints

Football fans across the globe are bracing for a flurry of activity as European clubs gear up for the transfer window. With clubs seeking to bolster their lineups, the market is rife with rumors and potential moves. At the heart of the buzz is Arsenal’s reported interest in Bayern Munich’s Dutch defender, Matthijs de Ligt.

Arsenal Eyes Matthijs de Ligt

De Ligt, a rising star who has fallen out of favor at Bayern Munich this season, is being closely monitored by Arsenal, seen as a long-term target. However, the Gunners are currently grappling with a financial fair play situation that could hamper a January move for the defender. As a result, Arsenal is likely to consider loan deals over permanent transfers in the upcoming window.

The Financial Implications

Having splurged heavily in the summer, Arsenal’s spending capabilities could be restricted in January. Hence, loan deals with an option to buy might be the way forward for the club. De Ligt, who joined Bayern for a staggering £68 million, might prove a costly affair for Arsenal given his potential price. Regardless, the club’s interest in the Dutch international remains unwavering.

Other Potential Targets

Besides de Ligt, other defenders like Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund and Ajax’s 17-year-old prodigy Jorrel Hato are also on Arsenal’s radar. But it’s the Dutch international’s high rating across Europe that makes him a coveted choice for Arsenal, despite the financial constraints.

With manager Mikel Arteta at the helm, Arsenal’s strategy seems to focus on a blend of loan deals and potential long-term signings. As the January transfer window approaches, fans and critics alike will be watching closely as the drama of potential moves and loan deals unfolds.

0
Europe Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Queen Margrethe Abdicates, Ushering in New Era for Danish Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

Eurostar Services Resume After Flooding; Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Unfit Nations or Unseen Resilience? A Historical Reflection on Czechoslovakia

By Justice Nwafor

Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession

By Saboor Bayat

Global Trends Shape European Stock Market: A 2023 Retrospective ...
@Business · 36 mins
Global Trends Shape European Stock Market: A 2023 Retrospective ...
heart comment 0
2023: The Year in Review – A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Monarch’s End: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate after Historic 52-year Reign

By Wojciech Zylm

Monarch's End: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate after Historic 52-year Reign
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter

By Salman Khan

Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
2023: A Year of Unprecedented Immigration to the EU

By Salman Akhtar

2023: A Year of Unprecedented Immigration to the EU
Latest Headlines
World News
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
49 seconds
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
9 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
9 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
10 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
10 mins
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
11 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
11 mins
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
11 mins
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
11 mins
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
9 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
11 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
44 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
45 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app