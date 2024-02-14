Arsenal Aims to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Burnley

Arsenal, the Gunners, are poised to square off against Burnley FC, a team grappling with one of the worst offensive records in the Premier League. The highly anticipated match is slated for 10:00 AM ET this coming Saturday. Fresh off a resounding 6-0 victory over West Ham United, Arsenal is aiming to extend their winning streak and maintain their impressive defensive record.

Arsenal's Winning Streak

Arsenal has been on a roll, having won all their matches this year and scoring an incredible 16 goals in their last four victories. With a perfect record in 2024, the team is brimming with confidence and eager to keep their momentum going against Burnley.

Despite concerns over injuries to key players like Emile Smith Rowe, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, Arsenal remains focused on securing another win. Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, and Fabio Vieira are still sidelined due to long-term injuries, but the Gunners have no suspended players for the match.

Burnley's Struggles

Burnley, on the other hand, is fighting to avoid relegation, having only won two games all season. They currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League table, seven points away from safety.

In their last match, Burnley suffered a 3-1 loss to Liverpool FC and will be looking to turn things around against Arsenal. However, with several key players injured, Burnley's chances of upsetting the Gunners are slim.

Past Encounters and Predictions

In their previous encounter, Arsenal defeated Burnley 3-1, and history seems to be on their side as they have won their last ten away matches against Burnley, with eight of those victories coming in the Premier League.

Given Arsenal's impressive form and Burnley's struggles, a 2-0 victory for the Gunners is predicted. The predicted lineup for Arsenal includes Raya, White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Kiwior, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, and Nketiah.

As the match day approaches, all eyes will be on Arsenal to see if they can continue their dominance and secure another crucial win in their pursuit of Premier League glory.