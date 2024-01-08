en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Arn Anderson Advocates for More In-ring Experience for Son Brock

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
Arn Anderson Advocates for More In-ring Experience for Son Brock

WWE Hall of Famer, Arn Anderson, recently voiced his thoughts on his son, Brock Anderson’s wrestling career on his podcast, “ARN.” The veteran wrestler underscored the significance of Brock charting his own career path, especially in light of his exit from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) where he had been a performer until October 2023.

Arn’s Views on Brock’s Wrestling Career

Arn believes that Brock, blessed with a solid grasp of the wrestling business and exceptional mechanical skills, needs more in-ring experience. The need for ‘time in the ring’ is a common hurdle for many fledgling wrestlers, Brock being no exception. He urged his son to seize as many opportunities as possible to wrestle diverse opponents in order to amass the necessary experience.

Brock’s Wrestling Journey So Far

Brock’s last recorded match was in November 2023 at the WrestleCade SuperShow, where he partnered with C.W. Anderson to clinch a victory over The Hughes Bros. Despite the need for experience, Arn conceded that if an irresistible offer was presented to Brock, the decision to accept would ultimately be his son’s call.

Transition Post AEW

Having joined AEW in June 2021, Brock was with the company until his contract expired and was not renewed. Arn emphasized that this transition period is pivotal for Brock, as he needs to gain as many ‘reps’ as possible against varied opponents. He emphasized that this is a critical time for Brock, as he needs to balance gaining experience with making strategic career decisions.

0
Sports United States Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
42 seconds ago
Seahawks' Cigar Celebration: A Misunderstood Gesture of Joy
Following the final whistle of the Seattle Seahawks’ last regular season game, a triumphant encounter against the Arizona Cardinals, the locker room was abuzz with an unusual air of celebration. The team had not made it to the playoffs, yet the customary sight of disappointment was replaced with joyous laughter and cigar smoke. The sight
Seahawks' Cigar Celebration: A Misunderstood Gesture of Joy
Northwestern Triumphs Over Michigan State in Competitive Basketball Game
1 min ago
Northwestern Triumphs Over Michigan State in Competitive Basketball Game
Shaping Fitness in Merseyside: Independent Gyms Rewrite the Rules
4 mins ago
Shaping Fitness in Merseyside: Independent Gyms Rewrite the Rules
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in High-Stakes NBA Showdown
1 min ago
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in High-Stakes NBA Showdown
Liverpool Triumphs Over Arsenal in FA Cup Thriller
1 min ago
Liverpool Triumphs Over Arsenal in FA Cup Thriller
Weekend Sports Roundup: Liverpool's Victory, Newcastle's Triumph, and Gauff's Title Defence
1 min ago
Weekend Sports Roundup: Liverpool's Victory, Newcastle's Triumph, and Gauff's Title Defence
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona Grapples with Significant Budget Deficit as Legislature Reconvenes
40 seconds
Arizona Grapples with Significant Budget Deficit as Legislature Reconvenes
Seahawks' Cigar Celebration: A Misunderstood Gesture of Joy
43 seconds
Seahawks' Cigar Celebration: A Misunderstood Gesture of Joy
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in High-Stakes NBA Showdown
1 min
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in High-Stakes NBA Showdown
Liverpool Triumphs Over Arsenal in FA Cup Thriller
1 min
Liverpool Triumphs Over Arsenal in FA Cup Thriller
Weekend Sports Roundup: Liverpool's Victory, Newcastle's Triumph, and Gauff's Title Defence
1 min
Weekend Sports Roundup: Liverpool's Victory, Newcastle's Triumph, and Gauff's Title Defence
Northwestern Triumphs Over Michigan State in Competitive Basketball Game
1 min
Northwestern Triumphs Over Michigan State in Competitive Basketball Game
Shaping Fitness in Merseyside: Independent Gyms Rewrite the Rules
4 mins
Shaping Fitness in Merseyside: Independent Gyms Rewrite the Rules
Manchester United Makes Bold Bid for Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos
4 mins
Manchester United Makes Bold Bid for Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos
Kenyan Committee Rejects Bill on Corruption Convicts in Public Office
4 mins
Kenyan Committee Rejects Bill on Corruption Convicts in Public Office
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app