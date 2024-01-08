Arn Anderson Advocates for More In-ring Experience for Son Brock

WWE Hall of Famer, Arn Anderson, recently voiced his thoughts on his son, Brock Anderson’s wrestling career on his podcast, “ARN.” The veteran wrestler underscored the significance of Brock charting his own career path, especially in light of his exit from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) where he had been a performer until October 2023.

Arn’s Views on Brock’s Wrestling Career

Arn believes that Brock, blessed with a solid grasp of the wrestling business and exceptional mechanical skills, needs more in-ring experience. The need for ‘time in the ring’ is a common hurdle for many fledgling wrestlers, Brock being no exception. He urged his son to seize as many opportunities as possible to wrestle diverse opponents in order to amass the necessary experience.

Brock’s Wrestling Journey So Far

Brock’s last recorded match was in November 2023 at the WrestleCade SuperShow, where he partnered with C.W. Anderson to clinch a victory over The Hughes Bros. Despite the need for experience, Arn conceded that if an irresistible offer was presented to Brock, the decision to accept would ultimately be his son’s call.

Transition Post AEW

Having joined AEW in June 2021, Brock was with the company until his contract expired and was not renewed. Arn emphasized that this transition period is pivotal for Brock, as he needs to gain as many ‘reps’ as possible against varied opponents. He emphasized that this is a critical time for Brock, as he needs to balance gaining experience with making strategic career decisions.