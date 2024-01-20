Army’s Volleyball League in Poonch: A Strike Against Drug Use

In the picturesque town of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, a volleyball league was more than just a sporting event. It was a beacon of hope, a symbol of resilience, and a testament to the tenacity of the local youth, held on January 19. The Poonch Gunners of the Indian Army, the event's organizers, aimed to engage the youth in sports and divert them from the damaging path of drug use.

Turning a New Leaf Through Sports

The league, part of a broader awareness campaign, saw enthusiastic participation from numerous volleyball teams. The players welcomed the initiative, recognizing the importance of a platform where they could channel their energy positively and showcase their athletic prowess. The event was not just about scoring points but instilling values, fostering teamwork, camaraderie, and most importantly, promoting a drug-free lifestyle.

A Community United for Change

The Poonch Gunners' initiative received an overwhelmingly positive response from the local community. It was seen as a significant move in the right direction, a stepping stone towards a healthier future for the youth. The community members appreciated the Indian Army's efforts to harness the power of sports to redirect their youth's energy away from potential drug abuse.

Creating a Constructive Path

The Volleyball league was more than a sporting event; it was a catalyst for change. It emphasized the importance of sports as a tool for guiding young minds towards constructive activities and pursuits. The Poonch Gunners, through their initiative, showcased the Indian Army's commitment to nurturing sports talent and creating a drug-free environment. This event underlined the power of sports to transform lives and the critical role of the Indian Army in fostering such change.