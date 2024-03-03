Army's 5CSSB Soldiers Showcase Skills in Monaro Billy Kart Derby Debut

Soldiers from the Army's 5th Combat Service Support Battalion (5CSSB) recently took their construction and driving prowess to the Cooma Showgrounds, participating for the first time in the Monaro Billy Kart Derby, an event hosted by the Cooma Car Club in late February. This engagement not only tested their skills but also reinforced the unit's growing ties with the Monaro and south-east NSW communities, relationships that were established during the 2019 bushfires and further solidified through subsequent regional training exercises.

Advertisment

Community Engagement and Teamwork

Major Nik Beattie, the operations officer at 5CSSB, highlighted the dual benefits of the derby participation, emphasizing it as an excellent opportunity for the soldiers to integrate with the community while applying their military trade, leadership, and teamwork capabilities in a competitive setting. The event saw two teams from 5CSSB, drawing members from both 103 Workshop Company at Holsworthy and 111 Workshop Company at Adamstown, compete against over 50 other teams across various categories on a custom-built track.

Learning and Competition

Advertisment

Sergeant Martinus Vermast of 103 Workshop Company reflected on the experience as a valuable learning opportunity, noting the insights gained for future kart preparations. The competitive spirit was matched by camaraderie and community interaction, with locals keen to engage with the soldiers, learn about their roles, and examine the military vehicles on display. Event coordinator Tony Nassar from the Cooma Car Club lauded the soldiers' participation, acknowledging the added dimension they brought to the event and expressing eagerness for their return next year.

Results and Reflections

The derby was not only about community engagement but also showcased the competitive spirit of the 5CSSB teams. The team from 103 Workshops, with driver Craftsman Hugh Polson at the helm of a highset, three-wheeler kart, achieved an impressive second place in the open division, reaching speeds of up to 39km/h. Although the team from 111 Workshop Company faced challenges with their traditional lowset, four-wheeler kart, their efforts were nonetheless valiant. Sergeant Vermast articulated the pride felt by 5CSSB in playing a significant role in enhancing the Army's relationship with the community, marking the event as a highlight for both the soldiers and the locals involved.

The involvement of the 5CSSB in the Monaro Billy Kart Derby not only underscores the importance of military-community relations but also showcases the diverse skills and spirit of the Australian Army's personnel. As plans for future participation take shape, the event stands as a testament to the unique ways in which military units can engage with and contribute to local communities, fostering mutual respect and understanding.