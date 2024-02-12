Armenia's Triumph: Hosting the 10th Francophone Games in Yerevan, 2027

In a historic decision, Yerevan, Armenia has been greenlit to host the 10th Francophone Games in 2027. This announcement comes after the 24th session of the Steering Board of the International Committee of the Francophonie Games, where Armenia emerged as the sole reliable candidate with all necessary guarantees in place.

Advertisment

Armenia's Unlikely Journey to Host the Francophone Games

Despite boasting a French-speaking population of less than one percent, Armenia has been a full member of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) since 2012. This membership, coupled with the country's commitment to promoting French language and values, has paved the way for Yerevan to host the prestigious event.

Overcoming Challenges and Delays

Advertisment

Finding hosts for the Francophone Games, typically held every four years, has proven to be an arduous task for the OIF and the International Committee of the Francophonie Games (CIJF). The 2021 edition was initially slated to be hosted by Dieppe and Moncton in Canada. However, escalating costs led to the event being relocated to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Games were further postponed until 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and construction delays. In light of these challenges, Armenia's successful bid to host the 2027 Games marks a significant milestone for the OIF and the CIJF.

A Cultural and Athletic Extravaganza Awaits

Advertisment

The 2027 Francophone Games are expected to draw over 50 member countries and regions, with over 4000 athletes participating in at least nine sports and various cultural activities. Yerevan's selection as the host city signifies the OIF's commitment to promoting cultural exchange and fostering solidarity among its diverse member nations.

As the world eagerly anticipates the 2027 Francophone Games, Armenia prepares to welcome athletes and spectators alike, embracing the spirit of unity and camaraderie that defines this unique event. With the Games set to take place in just a few short years, the OIF has already opened applications for the 11th edition, scheduled for 2031.

Key Points:

Yerevan, Armenia will host the 10th Francophone Games in 2027.

Armenia's French-speaking population is less than one percent, but the country is a full member of the OIF.

The 2021 edition of the Games was moved from Canada to Kinshasa and delayed until 2023.

The 2027 Games are expected to attract over 50 member countries, with over 4000 athletes competing in at least nine sports and cultural activities.

With Yerevan gearing up to host the 2027 Francophonie Games, the city stands on the precipice of a transformative cultural experience that will showcase the enduring spirit of unity and collaboration among French-speaking nations. The Games serve as a powerful reminder that, in the face of adversity and challenge, humanity's indomitable will to connect and celebrate our shared values shines through.