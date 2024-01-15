en English
Military

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament

In the heart of the Military Cantonment, Minna, an unconventional celebration marked the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day. The Nigerian Army orchestrated a unique tribute to their fallen comrades—a badminton tournament. The event, organized by Command 31 Artillery Brigade, was more than a simple game; it was a symbol of unity, resilience, and honor.

Maj-Gen. Jamiu Jimoh: A Message of Unity and Valor

Maj-Gen. Jamiu Jimoh, Chief of Doctrine and Combat Development, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), graced the occasion as the special guest of honor. He emphasized the crucial role of the event in commemorating the ultimate sacrifices made by the nation’s heroes for the unity of Nigeria. He also extended his gratitude to the current soldiers, including those who have suffered injuries and the retired ones, for their service.

Reflecting the directive from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Jimoh reassured the commitment of the Nigerian Army to protect the lives and property of Nigerians. He also highlighted the COAS’s dedication to providing necessary resources for soldier training and welfare.

The Tournament: A Celebration of Unity and Strength

The competition was not limited to professionals alone. It saw participation from officers, soldiers, corps members, and civilians from the cantonment, embodying the spirit of unity and strength. The event was more than a competition; it was a gesture of bringing the military community together to honor both the fallen and the living.

Brig-Gen. Hamidu Bobbo, the Commander of Headquarters 31 Artillery Brigade, echoed this sentiment. He highlighted the event as a means of fostering unity and camaraderie among the military community.

Team H emerged victorious, followed by Team D and Team E. The participants were awarded medals and a trophy, encapsulating their bravery, determination, and team spirit. The event concluded with a group photograph, capturing a moment of solidarity, respect, and remembrance.

0
Military Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

