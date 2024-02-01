Armando Bacot Talks UNC Defense, Duke Rivalry, and Personal Performance

Armando Bacot, a graduate forward from the University of North Carolina (UNC), recently met the press at the Smith Center, laying bare his thoughts on the Tar Heels' defensive game, the UNC-Duke rivalry, and his personal performance, among other issues.

Teamwork Fuels Tar Heels' Defense

Bacot extolled the virtues of the Tar Heels' defense, attributing their success to the vibrant synergy within the ranks and his strategic role as a defensive fulcrum. In spite of his personal scoring figures taking a dip, Bacot indicated satisfaction with his input to the team and his acquisition of skills germane to professional play.

UNC-Duke Rivalry: A Different Ball Game

Bacot acknowledged the heightened anticipation surrounding this year's rivalry game. This is not without reason: both UNC and Duke are perched high on the ranking ladder, a deviation from the norm in recent years. Bacot reminisced on his favorite moments of locking horns with Duke, pointing out his relationship with Duke's senior guard Jeremy Roach, a childhood friend from Virginia with whom he shared the basketball court in their AAU days.

Anticipating the Big Game

With the absence of Dereck Lively, Bacot noted a shift in Duke's team dynamics. He also expressed a burning desire to bag a victory in his final home game against Duke at the Smith Center. The much-awaited face-off between the No. 3 ranked Tar Heels and the No. 7 Blue Devils is scheduled for a 6:30 pm tip-off, with ESPN set to broadcast the game.