Armagh's Ladies Football Team: A New Chapter in Division One

Armagh's senior ladies football team is poised to break the seven-year hiatus, readying to play its first Division One league game against Waterford in Crossmaglen. This momentous step follows their promotion after clinching the Division Two title against Laois at the iconic Croke Park. The team, under the new leadership of Gregory McGonigle, who brings a robust understanding of local talent from his tenure managing Clann Eireann, is equipped to face the forthcoming challenges.
The Team and Its Leadership
Clodagh McCambridge, the newly named team captain, will be joined by vice-captains Aimee and Blaithin Mackin, and Lauren McConville. While the team will miss Tiarna Grimes, who is on a break, and Alex Clarke, who has transferred to Linfield, the return of Caroline O'Hanlon following a short hiatus strengthens the team's core. The roster also sees fresh faces with the inclusion of Roisin Mulligan, Niamh Murray, Caitlin McCormack, and Laura Kavanagh.
Preparing for the Challenge
McGonigle underscores the significance of frequent competition against top-tier teams for the enhancement of the team's performance, particularly in the run-up to the championship. The immediate objective is to secure a victory against Waterford. Although McGonigle is confident of their ability to hold their ground in Division One, he emphasizes that there is no immediate pressure, with the focus primarily on improvement.
A Seasoned Adversary
Waterford, a Division One mainstay since 2019, poses a seasoned challenge for Armagh. However, McGonigle's unfaltering confidence in the team's preparations is a beacon of hope. The clash against Waterford is viewed as a critical measure of Armagh's level of play and readiness for the remaining season. The much-anticipated game will serve as a litmus test for the team's mettle, providing a glimpse into the trajectory of Armagh's senior ladies football team in the season ahead.