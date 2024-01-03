en English
Ireland

Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:40 am EST
Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations

As the anticipation for the 2021 Allianz Football League escalates, Armagh’s manager Kieran McGeeney offers an introspective peek into the team’s preparations, challenges, and aspirations. In a recent media interaction, McGeeney, entering his seventh year at the helm, shared his thoughts on diverse topics, including his recovery from an MMA-related shoulder surgery, and the valuable influence of coach Kieran Donaghy on the team.

A Passion Unfettered by Physical Setbacks

Despite undergoing a shoulder surgery linked to his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) past, McGeeney’s fervor for Gaelic football remains undimmed. The lockdown period, he admitted, was challenging with the uncertainty and lack of a clear plan for resumption. However, he emphasized the crucial role of personal responsibility among players during these testing times.

Amidst the challenges, McGeeney lauded the maturity and accountability demonstrated by the players, qualities that could prove decisive in the upcoming league.

Structural Preferences and the Return of a Prodigy

As the discussion veered towards the impending league, McGeeney voiced his preference for playing teams outside Ulster, while recognizing the formidable competition within the regional setup. He acknowledged the significance of being in Division 1 for the team’s development and expressed satisfaction over the return of Ross McQuillan from Australian Rules football.

The Donaghy Effect

McGeeney was effusive in his praise for coaches like Kieran Donaghy, whose influence has been instrumental in fostering effective teamwork among the players. The decision to bring in an outside coach like Donaghy from Kerry to an Ulster team was unique but has brought a level of balance to the group, enhancing the team’s dynamics.

Adapting to the Evolution of the Game

McGeeney stressed the importance of the team playing as a collective and adapting to evolving defensive systems, rather than a group of individuals. With regional play and quick succession of matches posing challenges, his optimism for the upcoming games remains unscathed. McGeeney’s vision for the team, coupled with the players’ commitment, hints at an exciting season ahead for Armagh.

Ireland Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

