Arlington Braces for Winter Weather as Cowboys Fans Gear Up for Game

In Arlington, Texas, the combination of an expected severe winter storm and an upcoming Dallas Cowboys game is setting the stage for a unique blend of excitement and apprehension. Cowboys’ season ticket holder, Philip Butticarlo, is preparing for the anticipated game by buying a new jersey, after an unfortunate laundry incident. The forecast of extreme winter weather, expected to coincide with the game, has not deterred him. The theme for the game is ‘whiteout’, with fans being encouraged to wear white. The AT&T Stadium, prepared with a roof, promises to protect fans from the harsh elements.

City Preparations Amidst Weather Warnings

The city of Arlington is not taking the weather forecast lightly. Shea Sumner, Arlington Public Work’s Field Operations Manager, has reported that they have already treated bridge decks with a salt brine mixture to prevent snow and ice accumulation. As the city prepares for heavy foot traffic around AT&T Stadium, plans have been laid out to sand the walkways. The Dallas Cowboys Football Club has also affirmed their readiness with necessary equipment and materials to ensure the safety of their employees from the cold and to maintain operations.

Public Works Crew Deployment

Starting Sunday afternoon, Arlington Public Works will deploy crews on 12-hour shifts. These teams are equipped with snow plows, sanding equipment, and more salt brine to battle the weather system until it passes. The extreme winter weather, including freezing temperatures and potential wintry precipitation, has made the officials and organizations take proactive measures to minimize the impact.

Homeless Shelters and Preparations

The Tarrant County Homeless Coalition has prepared a cold weather shelter plan to assist people living outdoors during these freezing temperatures. Overflow shelters are available, and cold weather shelters in Arlington will be open if the temperature drops below 39 degrees for more than four hours overnight. If local homeless shelters reach capacity, overflow facilities will be opened to accommodate everyone. The organization encourages people to seek shelter and provides information on emergency shelter options through their website and text alerts.

Residents Stocking Up on Supplies

Arlington residents are also gearing up for the winter weather by buying ice melt, outdoor faucet covers, and generators. The deadly freeze of 2021 has led to an increased sense of caution, with businesses witnessing a steady stream of customers stocking up on necessities. The use of generators and alternative heating sources is also being highlighted, along with safety tips for their usage. This provides a comprehensive overview of the preparations and concerns related to the impending winter weather in Arlington.